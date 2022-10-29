VIRGINIA — Through one set, it looked as if the top-seeded Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team would roll in their regional playoff opener with No. 4 St. Cloud Tech.

The Norse broke the first set open early on and cruised 25-15. The Cyclones, however, got their legs loose starting in the second and took three close sets against Mesabi Range to come away with the 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23) win, ending the Norse’s stellar season in the process.

