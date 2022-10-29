VIRGINIA — Through one set, it looked as if the top-seeded Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team would roll in their regional playoff opener with No. 4 St. Cloud Tech.
The Norse broke the first set open early on and cruised 25-15. The Cyclones, however, got their legs loose starting in the second and took three close sets against Mesabi Range to come away with the 3-1 (15-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23) win, ending the Norse’s stellar season in the process.
Despite the loss, Mesabi Range head coach Sara Matuszak had high praise for a group of players that likely exceeded their own expectations from the beginning of the season.
“With the exception of Kaelynn Kudis, a transfer who has confidence about herself, the other girls that came in all came from teams that didn’t have a winning program,” Matuszak said. “A lot of them didn’t come in with confidence so throughout the season, each of them grew in that regard. They’ve no doubt become better volleyball players and are more competitive and more confident than when they came in.”
St. Cloud Tech came out sluggish in the first set and the Norse’s 2021 Second-Team All-American made them pay from the beginning.
Kudis got Mesabi Range on the board with a tip point before Kylee Huusko served up an ace to make it 2-0. Following a Cyclones error, Kudis kept things rolling with a kill, a block and then another tip point to make it 6-0, forcing a timeout from Tech.
The Cyclones got on the board after the break but the Norse kept it moving with a Kudis tip followed by a tip from Jazz Svaleson, 8-2. St. Cloud Tech’s Emily Kemp helped get her squad back in the game with a kill and then an ace serve to cut the deficit to four.
Joey Westby picked up a block to get in on the action, but the Cyclones made a short run when McKenna Gross put down two kills while the Norse added an error, 9-7. The gap had closed to two, but Mesabi Range took over the set from there.
The Cyclones’ attacks were off the mark, with plenty of strikes going long or into the net. Kudis, meanwhile, had full control in the front row, putting down kills and blocks to help extend the lead to seven, 16-9. Huusko added a kill and Tech followed that up with another pair of errors, forcing another timeout at 19-9.
From there, it was just a few more plays that helped the Norse take the opening set as Kudis added a tip and a kill, Westby a block and Huusko two more kills to finish things, 25-15.
“The girls came out and did everything I asked them to do,” Matuszak said. “They came out with confidence and energy and played hard. I think St. Cloud had the bus legs so they had a slow start and that definitely helped our energy.”
But the Cyclones found their legs starting in the second set as both squads locked in for a long battle. Paige Rupp found a kill for St. Cloud to start the second set before Kudis responded with a block and a tip. Mesabi Range extended their lead to four when Abbigail Shuster served up an ace, 5-1.
St. Cloud got back into it with Kemp, Gross and Rupp all finding success on the attack and it wasn’t long before the teams were tied at 8, 9 and 10. The Norse responded when Huusko collected a quick pair of points and held on to a lead until the 20-17 mark.
From there it was all St. Cloud, however, as the Cyclones took eight of the last nine points to win the set. Gross collected three kills during the stretch while Kaitlynn James went up and won a tip point to close things, 25-21.
“We knew they were coming back and were going to start connecting on offense and that’s what they did,” Matuszak said. “We could feel the momentum turning a bit and I think we lost a little bit of that edge once St. Cloud found their momentum.”
The last two sets played out similarly to the second. Neither team could pull away from the other. When it came down to securing the final few points, the Cyclones had just enough in the tank to find that extra kill or force an error out of the Norse.
St. Cloud got continued production from Kemp, Gross and Rupp, giving Mesabi Range’s solo block a hard time with keeping up. Eventually, the Cyclones found that edge to win out in the third 27-25 and the fourth 25-23 to come away with the win.
Kudis led the way for the Norse with 23 kills, 13 digs and five locks. Setter Lauren Lautigar had 45 set assists, 11 digs and three blocks. Huusko finished with 10 kills and nine digs while Westby added eight kills and two blocks.
Shuster led in digs with 18, Steph Zimmer added 14 digs, Raven Sainio had five digs and Svaleson had six kills.
“We battled back and forth in all of those sets and there wasn’t a set where I felt the team wasn’t giving it their all. We still battled but sometimes when it’s that close it comes down to luck and St. Cloud just had a little bit more luck on their side to go with everything else.”
Looking back at their season, the Norse come away with the MCAC North division title, something that surprised plenty of teams in the conference and maybe even some of their own players.
“There’s so many positives to what these girls did this year. I don’t think any of them expected to do what they did and they definitely exceeded all of our expectations as coaches. We can’t help but be proud of them.”
The Norse will look to contend with the loss of the sophomore Kudis, an All-American who seemingly could do anything on the court. Matuszak says it’ll be next to impossible to replace her.
“As a Division III junior college coach, she’s a once in a lifetime player. I probably won’t have another player that can do what she does. She’s talented, athletic. She can jump. She’s smart. She sees the court and has that fire in her. She wants to win and be competitive. She pushes the other girls and I can’t say enough good things about her as a player.
“She also just pushed every girl on our team and made them better players. Coming into Mesabi, Joey didn’t see a lot on offense back in Eveleth. She wasn’t the go-to hitter but she learned so much from Kaelynn and really developed. Now we’re looking for big things from her next year. Having a Kaelynn on your team makes everyone a lot better and just elevates the whole team.”
Mesabi Range finishes the season with a record of 17-10.
International Falls 3,
Mesabi East 2
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Mesabi East volleyball team played two clean sets of volleyball Friday night in their Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup but couldn’t find a third as the Broncos came back down 2-0 to win the match 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-8, 15-6).
The Giants got offensive support from all across the lineup with Olivia Sahr and Gianna Lay leading the way with seven kills each. Sahr added 10 digs while Lay had eight.
Maija Hill tallied six kills to go with two aces and two blocks and 10 digs. Hnnah Sahr, Bella Ruotsalainen and Marta Forslien all had four kills with Sahr adding seven digs.
Allie Lamppa had 32 set assists to go with 14 digs and two aces. Greta Levelwind had 11 digs, Alexa Undeland nine, Bethany Polla eight and Michaela Levander five.
“They’re a fun group of girls,” Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau said after the loss. “Our first two sets were the best we’ve played all season. Everything went right in those first two sets. I’ll hold on to that as a great memory from this season.”
Mesabi East finishes the season with a record of 15-10.
Ely 3,
North Woods 0
ELY — The Ely volleyball team continued their undefeated season on Friday with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-16) win over North Woods in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest.
Hannah Penke led the Timberwolves with 13 kills and 14 digs. Kate Coughlin added nine kills, a block, 13 digs and three aces.
Madeline Kallberg hadeight kills, 18 set assists, three blocks and eight digs while Lilli Rechichi had seven kills, three blocks, seven digs and three aces. Rachel Coughlin tallied five kills and 12 digs while Sarah Visser put up 24 set assists.
Stats for North Woods were not available.
“North Woods always puts up a good fight with us when we play them,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “Tonight was no different. They showed up to play and forced us to be on our toes tonight.”
Ely next is set to take on the No. 2 seed from the south, South Ridge on Wednesday in Hibbing.
“We still have plenty to work on going forward,” Wognum added. “We’ll have two solid practices next week before we head to Hibbing. We’re looking forward to the next game.”
Ely’s record improves to 27-0. North Woods finishes with a record of 15-10.
