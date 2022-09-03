Lady Norse bring in key cog

VIRGINIA — With the addition of a 2021 second-team All-American to their roster, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team is hoping they’ll have the firepower to make it back to the Region XIII playoffs this season.

Bringing in sophomore transfer Kaelynn Kudis (Vermilion Community College/Cherry High School), Norse head coach Sara Matuszak says the team will rely on her firepower but results could ultimately come from how well the rest of the team plays when she’s not in the front row.

