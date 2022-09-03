Lady Norse bring in key cog

VIRGINIA — With the addition of a 2021 second-team All-American to their roster, the Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team is hoping they’ll have the firepower to make it back to the Region XIII playoffs this season.
Bringing in sophomore transfer Kaelynn Kudis (Vermilion Community College/Cherry High School), Norse head coach Sara Matuszak says the team will rely on her firepower but results could ultimately come from how well the rest of the team plays when she’s not in the front row.
“Kaelynn is a big killer for us. I coached her in elementary school and junior high at Cherry so she’s not new to me but she’s new to Mesabi. When she’s in the front row, we have a pretty strong offense but when she’s in the back row, we struggle a little bit.
Bringing in a second-team All-American like her, you expect big things from her this year and so far we’re getting them. She’s leading the conference in kills right now and digs so it’s going to come down to teams targeting her and other girls stepping up when that happens.”
The other eight players on the team are all first-year freshmen. Matuszak expects bigger offensive and defensive contributions from a number of locally recruited players.
“Johanna Westby (Eveleth-Gilbert) is someone we expect to lead for us up at the net as well along with Kylee Huusko (Hibbing). She’ll be another one of our keys offensively.
“Defensively, Abbigail Shuster (North Woods) is our libero. She’s been doing really well on serve receive and defense in general. We also have another defensive specialist in Steph Zimmer (Mesabi East). With this roster we’re definitely shooting to make the region playoffs again after missing out last year.”
The MCAC Northern Division will take the top four teams to the region tournament. With the typical eight teams still in the division, a ninth in Alexandria Tech has been added to the mix which makes things that much more competitive.
“We definitely think we have a team that can take one of those top four spots as long as we can diversify our offense. We’re going to have to get kills from other places than Kaelynn. Other teams already know about her and see the stats so they’re going to try and stop her.
“Defensively, I’m very confident in this team’s passing and how they run the defense. For us, it’ll come down to finding those other offensive weapons to win games.”
The Lady Norse started their season earlier in August at the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois. Facing top Division II and III talent from around the NJCAA, Matuszak wanted Mesabi Range to see stiff competition right from the jump.
“We wanted to start off with the best competition out there and I think we saw a lot of that in Rockford. These were some highly ranked teams from across the country. We finished 1-3 but I think we took away a lot from that experience.”
With the loss of the 2020 season due to Covid as well as a bit less traveling done for that reason in 2021, Mesabi Range was happy to fill out their schedule this season and take trips like the one to Illinois. To end the regular season, they’ll travel south to take on the State College of Florida in Sarasota.
“That’s something the girls wanted to do. It’s similar to how we went out to California to end things a number of years ago. It’s right at the end of our regular season where we have this week break before playoffs. I’m hoping we make the playoffs and then we can use that time to bond and just have a good team experience. We saw the team we’re planning on playing in Rockford and got to watch them a bit. It’ll be a good challenge for us at the end of the year.”
Rostering just nine players, the team’s overall health will also be a factor for the Norse.
“To me, nine is the perfect number for a volleyball team if no one is injured. Everybody has a role and sees court time. So it is important to us to stay healthy. If we lose one, it’s okay but it’ll be a challenge. Any more than that and it’ll be very tough.
“I know teams all around the conference are dealing with similar issues when it comes to bodies. We drove in a 12-passenger van to Rockford but you had teams with 15 players and an entourage of coaches coming in on a coach bus. We just have to be cautious overall with the numbers we’re working with.”
Snagging a 3-1 win over Hibbing to kick off the conference season on Wednesday, Matuszak said that was an important first step for her team this season.
“We’ve played tough teams already so it’s great to have that going into the conference season. It’s hard to lose but we learned a lot and I think we can go into that conference season ready to win and compete.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.