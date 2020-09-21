AURORA — One of the season’s first goals for Emma Williams took center stage as swimming competitions got underway.
The 16-year-old Mesabi East swimmer wanted to beat her sister Megan’s record in the 100 backstroke at the Two Harbors pool.
Emma Williams can now mark that off her to-do list after the Giants’ junior beat her sister’s mark by 67/100ths of a second last Tuesday after swimming a 1:01.66. Her sister set the previous mark of 1:02.33 in 2018.
Williams loved accomplishing something she definitely had her sights on.
“I was looking forward to this meet,’’ she said Wednesday at the high school.
The feeling of both winning the event and setting the record was “good. I’ve always looked up to and wanted to be just as fast as her,’’ she said about her sister, who graduated in 2019.
Emma has been swimming almost her entire life and is now in her sixth year of swimming competitively.
She followed in the footsteps of her sister, who was the first one to swim in the Williams family.
“I wanted to be just like her.’’
“She comes from a good swimming family,’’ head coach Jon Isaacson said at practice last week. “Swimming does tend to run in families and the Williams family is a really good one.’’
Looking back to her record-breaking swim in Two Harbors, Isaacson added Emma was excited to beat her sister.
“She had that in mind. She probably swam better than anybody else we had there. Even her other events were quite good.’’
Emma also won the 200 individual medley (2:26.32) and helped the Giants win the 200 yard medley relay.
While her work ethics and the family genes have helped, she is also a pretty natural swimmer.
“She has what we call good feel for the water,’’ Isaacson said. “She does the right thing with both her arms and her legs and her body position. It looks so smooth. You’d almost think she wasn’t working very hard.’’
Her sister Megan and coaches Jon Isaacson and Teresa Layman have all helped Emma throughout her swimming career.
“She taught me a lot,’’ Emma said of her sister. “Everything she found out from different coaches she would then come home and say ‘this is what I found out.’ ’’
The siblings spent a lot of time in the pool together over the years, too.
“When Megan was still here I know at the end of practice Megan would have Emma in the water working on starts and turns,’’ Isaacson stated. “She got some extra work in’’ with her sister.
Asked if there was anything that led to both her and her sister excelling in swimming, she said, “just work ethic, just loving the water and wanting to be in it 24/7.’’
Speaking about Isaacson, she said, “he’s also taught me everything I know. He’s the only coach I’ve ever had besides Miss Layman and they’ve taught me everything I know.’’
Youtube has played a role, as well, with Emma watching videos on technique. “It’s one of the biggest things is technique.’’
Emma put in extra time over the summer in the pool, in the weight room and doing other exercises.
Making a return trip to the State Meet is on her list of goals, but the possibility of even having section and state meets is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m just hoping there is one. I’m getting my hopes pretty high,’’ Emma said.
Isaacson is hopeful, as well, because his young swimmer is “on track to go really fast at the end of the season.’’
The coach heard last week some sort of a section meet is being looked at.
“I told the kids that one way or another we are going to taper and put on fast suits and see how fast we can go at the end of the season.’’
