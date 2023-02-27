DULUTH — When the Hermantown High School hockey team has needed a big goal, there’s always somebody there to deliver.
This time it is Aaron Evjen.
The Hawks’ senior scored once in the second period, then his best was yet to come.
Evjen scored at 16:45 of the third period to lift Hermantown to a 3-2 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm in a Section 7A semifinal contest Monday at Amsoil Arena.
Evjen is a third-line center, but Andrews can rely on him to score important goals.
“He’s battled so hard all year,” Andrews said. “He plays an amazing role. He has a knack for scoring big goals. He had two of them today. Some of our top guys, our power play wasn’t clicking. We were being cute. Aaron did what we told him, like get pucks to the net.”
Hermantown controlled the zone play in the first five minutes of the first period, but the Bluejackets were taking away time-and-space, blocking shots and getting solid goaltending from Boyer.
Hibbing/Chisholm, after only getting eight shots on goal the first time the two teams met in January, would fire five six shots on Callaway in the first period, with several good scoring opportunities.
To go into the intermission at 0-0 was a positive for the Bluejackets.
“We know that they’re going to have zone time,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “They’re a great team. We kept telling the boys, ‘Bend but don’t break, just keep battling.’ That’s what they did.”
Hibbing/Chisholm was employing a 1-3-1 zone trap against the Hawks, but Hermantown once again controlled the zone time in the second period, and this time it would be just over six minutes before Hermantown got on the board.
Bluejacket goalie Brayden Boyer made an initial stop on a shot by Drew Nelson, but the puck bounced up in the air and Sam Swenson knocked it into the net at 6:24 to make it 1-0.
It looked like a high stick, but the goal was ruled good and the lead stood up.
The Hawks would make it 2-0 just 32 seconds later with Aaron Evjen finding the back of the net at 6:56.
“That first goal is exactly what we were harping on with our guys — walk the hub and find a way to get inside the dots and shoot,” Andrews said. “The second one, fe (Evjen) did that and scored. He got to the net again in the third, too.”
Now, Hibbing/Chisholm had to respond.
“That’s a tough situation,” Rewertz said. “The last time we played them, they scored in bunches. I’m so proud of those boys in that locker room. They gave it everything they had. They have the heart of a champion.
“We were able to get that goal, and get the momentum back later in the second period.”
It looked like the Hawks might take that 2-0 lead into the locker room, but Beau Frider stole a puck at his defensive blue line and skated in 2-on-2 with AJ Lehman.
Frider dropped a pass to Lehman, who fired it right under the crossbar at 16:52 to make it 2-1.
“Had you told me it was going to be 2-1 going into the third, I would have taken that any day,” Rewertz said. “I thought we had the momentum there. I knew Hermantown would come out and push hard early in the third.
“If we could sustain that pressure and get into our game, we’d be OK.”
How would that goal affect both teams in the third period?
Hermantown responded well, but it would be the Bluejackets getting on the board.
Broden Fawcett picked up a loose puck at center ice and skated on Callaway.
Fawcett couldn’t get a shot off as he had a Hawk defender draped all over him.
Christian Dickson picked up hte loose puck in front of Callaway and deposited it behind him at 4:25 to tie the game 2-2.
“It was perfect,” Rewertz said. “He (Broden) got a step on the guy, and there was a delayed penalty because he got pulled down. Christian did a great job of coming in late, high-to-low.
“The puck ended up on his stick. He didn’t make a mistake there.”
The Bluejackets were employing a 1-3-1 trap on the Hawks, and it did confuse them a little bit.
“We’ve seen that before, and I thought in the second period, they caught us on it,” Andrews said. “In the third period, I thought we handled that fine, but they were structured in their own end, protecting the house.
“They made it hard to get to the net.”
Until that final minute of the game.
Hermantown blocked a shot, then came down 3-on-2 on the Bluejackets.
Evjen got inside the left circle and fired a shot just under the crossbar on the short side for the game-winner.
“I was proud of our depth,” Andrews said.“I was proud as a coach to watch a senior step up in a tight moment. The guys are nervous, but he saved the season. I credit Hibbing so much for how hard they played. We knew it would be a battle.
“Coach Rewertz does an unbelievable job with those guys. No one remembers that it was 2-0 going into the third period the last time we played them. We out-shot them, but they played so well structurally. We were on our guys all night to put the cute stuff away and get inside the dots. When we did that, we had success, but we didn’t want to do it the whole night. It almost got us.”
“They came out with a 3-on-2, but we had a good backcheck there,” Rewertz said. “Their guy made a great shot and finished it off. This group of young men have tremendous hearts. I couldn’t be prouder of them. We talked before the game that that’s one intangible that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet.
“They gave everything they had, and they have nothing to hang their heads about. We coaches are proud of their effort. We’re going to miss them.”
Boyer stopped 41 shots, while Callaway had 14 saves.
