In the pool, Bluestreaks look to new senior leader this season

CHISHOLM — Last year, Chisholm High School girls swimming coach Jessica Rice had five senior captains.
This year, she only has one, so Rice is hoping that Hanna Halberg steps to the plate and leads this young Bluestreaks’ squad as the 2022 season fast approaches.
So far, everything is working out just fine.
“She’s already stepped up with her leadership skills and being there for the girls,” Rice said. “I have a young team, so I need her to be a leader at the meets, telling the girls what I can’t always tell them.
“She’s been on this team for a long time. After stepping off a team with five captains, she’s doing well in filling their shoes.”
Joining Halberg on the team are juniors Tresa Baumgard and Emma Sundquist, along with sophomores Gianna Cadullo, Cheyenne Parr, Wren McLaughlin, Lily Hanson and Magie Nelson.
Baumgard is the most intriguing swimmer on the team, according to Rice.
“I’m looking forward to see what events Tresa will succeed in,” Rice said. “I know what she wants to do, but we might play around with her a little bit this year to see where she can succeed and be best at.”
According to Rice, Baumgard wants to break the pool record in the freestyle, but she could be more valuable in other events.
“She has the stroke for the 200 (freestyle),” Rice said. “She has the drive to do those sprinting events, and having her anchor the relays helps us compete in those events.”
Nelson is another swimmer Rice wants to see reach another level.
“She’s been working on her butterfly,” Rice said. “I’m excited to see where she’s going to go with that this year.”
Rice will also be counting on freshmen Aunika Kempa and Zoe Halberg, along with eighth-graders Greta Nelson, Josie Baumgard, Elizabeth Haupt, Breena Colwell, and seventh-graders Serenity Friend, Julia Higgins and Izzy Cadullo.
“They are going to have to get used to swimming in these varsity meets,” Rice said. “They have to get used to swimming in faster heats and things like that. It’s going to take some time to develop them into getting competitive.
“They’re doing well. I do expect it to take some time. We need a few meets under our belts, so they can used to the competition and keeping it up with it. It’s different this year, with two new sophomores and 10 seventh- and eighth-graders combined.”
Rice does expect her relays to be competitive.
“I’m going to try and put together three good ones,” she said. “I’ll be keeping track of who’s splits are faster. That’s going to determine that. We’ll be constantly rotating swimmers, then develop their times later.
“We’ll see what happens.”
Rice said she will have to find some backstrokers, distance swimmers and individual medley athletes.
“I’m pushing them at practice,” Rice said. “We’ll keep working hard to get where we need to go.”
