Hufman joins Shuster at Last Chance Bonspiel

HIBBING — He only curled in half of a game, but Colin Hufman had the time of his life.
That’s because the Seattle native was a part of the John Shuster team that curling in the Olympic games in Beijing, China.
Hufman was the fifth on the team that included Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner, and even though he didn’t play, he was still a vital part of the team.
It might not seem important, but Hufman had a big hand in how Team USA’s games went on during the games.
“You’re almost like a second coach a little bit,” Huffman said. “Your main role as a fifth is No. 1, you have to be ready to go in if anybody needs a rest. You have to ready to go at a moment’s notice, which is not what we’re used to.
“You’re used to being ready for game time, being able to go through your normal routine. It’s such a mental game. You want to be ready, so being the guy who never gets to know when you’re coming in is tricky.”
Hufman had a second job as well — picking out rocks.
“The other thing you have to do is match rocks in the evening,” Hufman said. “You make sure everyone is comfortable with the ice. You’re the main scout. It’s like football. They have a practice-squad team, acting like they’re the opposition.
“In curling, the sheet is the opposition. You’re mapping that out and getting everything ready for the guys, so they’re comfortable with it.”
That takes years of experience.
“When you play the game for as long as any of us have (25 to 30 years), you get a feel for the ice and for the rocks,” Hufman said. “You know what you’re doing out there. If you’re seeing big differences, then you assume something is wrong.
“In curling, you never assume it’s you. You always assume it’s something else. You get the hang of it. You make calls. They may not always be right, but you’d rather assume that the rocks are weird. You want to make sure you get a good pair to the right people instead of assuming it’s you, then something happens during the game.”
That might not seem important, but it is.
“If you’re watching a gold-medal final, or any game at the Olympics, everyone is so good that the difference can be that one shot that under curled by a quarter-inch,” Hufman said. “You don’t want to put a straight rock into your skip’s hands, and he doesn’t know it.
“The way you find out is by missing a couple of shots by that quarter-of-an-inch, giving up a couple of points and losing a game as a result. It’s critical.”
According to Hufman, he did get into one match in Beiging, and even with his vast curling experience, it was the best time of his life.
“It was awesome,” Hufman said. “I was more nervous coming in for that than I’ve ever been, mainly because you’re coming in cold and the strategy we had to employ. We were down a bunch, so it was a good opportunity to give someone a rest.
“I knew I wasn’t going in there to win the game, but I wanted to help the guys get a little momentum, so we could come into the next game strong.”
What happened next can’t be duplicated.
“My first two shots were a guard, so something close to the rings, then another center guard that was right over the hogline,” Hufman said. “I hogged the second one. I let it go, and they wanted to sweep it, thinking it was light.
“I go, ‘I promise, it’s fine.’ You could hear me on the TV, I was wrong. It wasn’t fine. What I told the media is, ‘Here’s the deal. That was my second rock. It was their sixth game. They shouldn’t have listened to me. It’s their fault.’ It was funny.”
Hufman is 37-years-old, and he and Shuster have a long history of curling against one another.
He first played against him at the 2002 Junior Nationals, an event in which Hufman won, but Shuster has a leg up in other important contests.
“I was playing for Alaska,” Hufman said. “The first four times we played John, we beat them. Unfortunately, he won all of the men’s games for a long time there. I would probably trade some of my wins for some of his wins.
“You don’t get to pick which ones you win and which ones you lose. We got to go to the Junior Worlds in 2002, but he’s gone to all of these Olympics. I would trade one or two of those wins for one or two of his wins.”
To finally be curiling with him is something Hufman doesn’t take lightly.
“John and I have known each other since we were kids,” Hufman said. “There’s a lot of mutual respect. We never played together mostly because we were always on two of the best teams in the country.
“There’s a bit of pride in curling. You want to go out and beat the best. You don’t want to do the ‘If you can’t beat them join them,’ until you have no other choice. Finally, it was time to join them.”
Hufman has joined Shuster at the 66th annual Last Chance International Bonspiel, an event he’s participated in three other times.
The Last Chance, along with the St. Paul International Bonspiel are two of Hufman’s favorite events.
“There’s no other sport where you get an opportunity as a team of guys that do this for fun to come out and play against Olympic athletes,” Hufman said. “This where there’s a good mix of competitive teams and teams that are here for a good time to throw some rocks. It’s amazing. There’s nothing like it.
“Everywhere else, you don’t have this many curlers, and you don’t have this many good curlers, too. It makes this kind of mix possible. It’s impossible to beat, especially Friday and Saturday nights, if you’re playing up top, with all of your buddies heckling you from the stands, or you’re up there heckling your buddies. It can’t be beat. It’s the best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.