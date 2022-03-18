ST. PAUL — Despite a devastating overtime loss on Thursday to Minneota in the Class A State quarterfinals, the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team returned to the court on Friday and put that loss behind them.
Facing off with Cass Lake-Bena in a consolation semifinal contest, the Rangers cruised to a big win over the Panthers, 81-34. It was the Rangers second win over CL-B this season, defeating them 61-56 on Jan. 24.
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said the return to form for his squad was a welcomed sight.
“It shows the character of these kids,” Buffetta said. “They played quality basketball today and yesterday was a tough, emotional day for them. It wasn’t to be expected but life goes on. It’s how you handle adversity and show up the next day that means a lot. The kids came to play today.”
Comparing the team’s 47-point win over the Panthers to just a five-point margin of victory in January, Buffetta believes his team had the extra advantage Friday thanks to their style of play.
“I think we were the aggressors. Both teams had emotional losses yesterday and we came out the aggressors today. Maybe Cass Lake was a little bit off trying to react to that. That’s a lot of what goes down at state. Our girls were able to wipe away what happened yesterday and play good basketball.”
Jordan Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 26 points including seven made threes. During the contest, Zubich hit her 129th three pointer of the season, breaking the single-season record in the state of Minnesota. On the sophomore star, Buffetta commended her play and the work she’s done to hit that achievement.
“It’s huge for her. The amount of time she’s put into shooting and the ability of her teammates to give her those open looks is pretty phenomenal. It’s an individual and team accomplishment at the same time.”
Hali Savela finished with 15 points for the Rangers, Ava Butler added 14 and Sage Ganyo chipped in with 12. Zubich and Ganyo were also named All-State selections by the Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association.
“It shows that this team is doing some pretty great things and those two girls are getting the recognition they deserve. It’s really a great team success all around.”
Taryn Frazer, Gabby Fineday and Amira LaDuke led for Cass Lake-Bena, each finishing with eight points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will close out their season today in the Class A Consolation Championship game. They’ll take on Nevis beginning at 9 a.m. at Concordia University.
“I just want us to come out and play good basketball. We get to play on the final day of the season and that’s where you want to be when the season begins. It’s nice because it’s a team we don’t know much about and we haven’t seen before so that should make it exciting. Hopefully we get to end on a good note.”
CLB 21 13 — 34
MIB 54 27 — 81
Cass Lake-Bena: Mya Reyes 2, Taryn Frazer 8, Antiva Bowstring 4, Alexa Larose 2, Gabby Fineday 8, Amira LaDuke 8, Matala Mitchell 2; Three pointers: Fineday 1; Free throws: 15-18; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Hali Savela 15, Jordan Zubich 26, Brooke Niska 6, Gabby Lira 2, Sami Warwas 2, Sage Ganyo 12, Ava Butler 14, Anna Neyens, Lauren Maki.
