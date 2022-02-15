MOUNTAIN IRON — Both Virginia coach Spencer Aune and Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta look forward to their teams playing each other each season.
This year was no exception. Aune and the Blue Devils got the chance to take on the No. 1 ranked team in Class A.
“It’s good for us,” Aune said. “We can learn things we need to work on before the playoffs start.”
Rangers coach Jeff Buffetta agreed with Aune.
“Virginia is a challenge for us,” Buffetta said. “They play four good guards and you have to play some different defense to defend them.”
The Rangers raced out to an early first half lead on the strength of Jordan Zubich’s offensive game and went on to win, 77-42.
Mountain Iron-Buhl jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Zubich hit a pair of free throws, Lauren Maki hit a deep three-pointer, and Sage Ganyo hit a jumper. Anna Fink hit a free throw for Virginia to stop the Rangers scoring run.
The Rangers added to their lead when Zubich made a lay up, scored a bucket while being fouled, hit the free throw all before closing the run with a three-pointer to make it a 15-1 game.
Alexsia Tollefson stopped the scoring run and cut the MI-B lead to 12.
Zubich and Ava Butler hit back-to-back three-pointers to make it a 21-3 Rangers lead. Virginia’s Macy Westby hit a deep three-pointer in response to make it a 21-6 game.
Butler then hit another 2-pointer and Zubich made a bucket while being fouled. The free throw made it a 27-6 contest.
The Blue Devils got a pair of buckets to cut into the Rangers lead. After, Lexi Lamppa hit a three-pointer and Rian Aune made a layup. The Rangers were able to put nine more points in to increase the lead to 36-11.
Maija Lamppa made a layup and Westby would hit a three-pointer, but that would be the final points that the Blue Devils would score in the half. Zubich made a pair of layups and Hali Savela made a pair of free throws and the Rangers would go to the locker room with a 42-16 lead.
Zubich ended the half with 23 points.
“We were really communicating well out there in the first half,” Buffetta said.
The Rangers started the second half with another 7-0 run, much like the first half.
Zubich grabbed a layup, Ganyo picked up a steal and hit the layup on the other end. She then Ganyo added a three-pointer to make it a 49-16 game.
The Blue Devils did what they could to try to get back in the game but the Rangers defense was just too tough. Chance Colbert hit a three-pointer and Fink followed it up with a layup to cut the Rangers lead to 58-30.
But that would be as close as the Blue Devils could get. The game was placed in running time and the Rangers ran out the clock.
Zubich ended the game with 33 points, while Ganyo added 16, and Savela chipped in 11. Aune led the Blue Devils with nine.
Virginia will travel to Two Harbors on Friday. The Rangers are at Bigfork on Thursday.
“We have to keep playing good ball,” Buffetta said. “It's almost playoff time.”
VHS 16 26 — 42
MIB 42 35 — 77
Virginia: Anna Fink 5, Rian Aune 9, Chance Colbert 3, Maija Lamppa 7, Lexi Lamppa 4, Macy Westby 6, Kelsey Squires 3, Erin Haerer 2, Aleksia Tollefson 2; Three pointers: Westby 2, Fink 1, Maija Lamppa 1, Lexi Lamppa 1, Squires 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None:
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 11, Jordan Zubich 33, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 6, Lauren Maki 5; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Butler 2, Savela 1, Ganyo 1, Maki 1; Free throws: 14-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;
Mesabi East 62
North Woods 29
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team had North Woods doubled up at halftime, 34-17, as they cruised to a 62-29 win over the Grizzlies Monday night.
The Giants were led by Kora Forsline, Elli Theel and Maija Hill, who all finished in double figures. Forsline led the way with 19, Theel had 16 and Hill chipped in with 13.
The Grizzlies were led by Lauren Burnett and Kiana LaRoque, who each finished with eight points.
Mesabi East was on the road at Proctor on Tuesday while North Woods traveled to Greenway. Results from both games can be found in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune.
NW 17 12 — 29
ME 34 28 — 62
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 8, Tatum Barto 3, Hannah Kinsey 6, Kiana LaRoque 8, Hannah Cheney 4; Three pointers: Barto 1, LaRoque 2; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Emily Beyer 2, Alexa Fossell 8, Maija Hill 13, Elli Theel 16, Kora Forsline 19, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 2, Three pointers: none; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 56,
Cook County 48
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears got 22 points from Morgan Marks as they picked up a win over Cook County Monday night, 56-48.
Marks led Eveleth-Gilbert in scoring, but it was the Vikings’ Rhonnie Poyirier who led all scorers with 27 points. Mackenzie Fairbanks finished with nine for Cook County.
The Bears ause was aided by Anna Westby and Julia Lindseth, each finishing with nine points.
The Golden Bears will return to the court on Friday, when they host Floodwood at 6 p.m.
CC 19 29 — 48
EG 24 32 — 56
Cook County: Mackenzie Fairbanks 9, Katie Peck 4, Kamryn Johnson 8, Rhonnie Poyirier 27; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 8-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Fairbanks, Johnson.
Eveleth-Gilbert: anna Westby 9, Julia Lindseth 9, Lauren Lautigar 6, Alex Flannigan 2, Morgan Marks 22, Marissa Anderson 2, Allie Bittmann 6; Three pointers: Westby 2, Lindseth 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 68
Two Harbors 58
At Two Harbors, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team dusted themselves off from Friday night’s close loss and rebounded with a 68-58 win over Two Harbors.
Cody Fallstrom led the way with 24 points for the Giants. Jack Ribich added 16. Kaid Kuter finished with 15.
The Agates were paced by Trent Gomez’s 25 points. Kyler Pitkanen chipped in with 16.
Mesabi East traveled to Deer River on Tuesday. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune. Thursday evening, the Giants will host Duluth Marshall.
ME 30 38 — 68
TH 22 26 — 58
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 5, Kaid Kuter 15, Jack Ribich 16, Cody Fallstrom 24, Hayden Sampson 8; Three pointers: Leffel 1, Kuter 2; Free throws: 15-19; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Two Harbors: Ethan Bopp 2, Trent Gomez 25, Kyler Pitkanen 16, Tate Nelson 6, Cam Nelson 2, Isaiah Heitala 4, Lucas Pinnell 4; Three pointers: Gomez 3, Pitkanen 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert 63
Cook County 28,
At Eveleth,10 Golden Bears found themselves in the scorebook by night’s end Monday as Eveleth-Gilbert cruised past Cook County 63-28.
Carter Mavec and AJ Roen led the way for the Golden Bears in the win with 16 points each. Will Bittmann added 12.
Paul Dorr paced the Vikings in the loss with 12 points. REcko Helmerson-Skildum finished with eight points.
Eveleth-Gilbert played host to Virginia on Tuesday. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune. On Thursday, the Bears will host Silver Bay at 6 p.m.
CC 9 19 — 28
EG 38 25 — 63
Cook County: Derek Smith 3, Paul Dorr 12, Recko Helmerson-Skildum 8, Jacob Dorr 2, Rohan Rude 3; Three pointers: Smith 1, P. Dorr 1, Rude 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Gunnar Krmpotich 2, Dakota Jerde 3, Carter Mavec 16, Griffin Krmpotich 5, AJ Roen 16, Payton Marks 2, Carter Orent 2, Carter Flannigan 3, Jaden Lang 2, Will Bittmann 12; Three pointers: Jerde 1, Mavec 3, Gr. Krmpotich 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 3-5; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
