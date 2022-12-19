MIB-South Ridge Girls Basketball

Mountain Iron-Buhl's Hali Savela spins around South Ridge's Kaija Snickers and puts up a shot during the first half of Friday night's game in Mountain Iron.

 Mark Sauer/File

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team welcomed in a tough Esko team on Monday night.

But the Rangers had just enough offense, hitting some big three-pointers in the second half to run away with a 90-69 win over Eskomos.

