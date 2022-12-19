MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team welcomed in a tough Esko team on Monday night.
But the Rangers had just enough offense, hitting some big three-pointers in the second half to run away with a 90-69 win over Eskomos.
“Esko is a hardworking, fundamentally strong team,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We got our offense working in the second half and Sage (Ganyo) was hitting some big shots.”
Ganyo hit five 3-pointers in the contest. When she wasn't hitting big shots, Jordan Zubich was.
MI-B raced out to an early lead in the first half. Zubich and Ganyo each hit a pair of buckets to put their team up quickly, 12-4, forcing a timeout from the Eskomos.
After the time out, Cairin Berger hit a 3-pointer and Kyra Johnson made a layup. The Rangers, however, were not going to let them get any closer.
Zubich hit a deep three-pointer and followed it up with a basket while being fouled. Ganyo then hit a three-pointer and free throw and all of a sudden the Rangers lead was 14, 23-9.
They extended their lead when Ganyo hit another three-pointer and followed that with a layup to make it a 28-9 Rangers lead, forcing Esko to take another time out.
Coming out of this time out the Eskomos started to heat up. Johnson made a pair of buckets and Hanna Swanson added two of her own and the Rangers lead was under 10, 28-19.
“I probably should have called a time out,” Buffetta said. “But I wanted them to just work through it.”
The Rangers did that when Zubich made a pair of free throws and Ganyo hit another three-pointer and a layup to spread things out again, 35-19.
Esko went on an eight point run towards the end of the first half but Zubich stopped that run with a pair of jumpers.
Esko cut the Rangers lead to just nine points when Cairin Berger hit a three from halfcourt at the buzzer.
Ganyo ended that half with 20 points while Zubich had 16.
The second half saw the Rangers come out and really turn up the defensive pressure on the Eskomos. Following a Swanson jumper, Mountain Iron-Buhl went on a 13-0 run to make it a 56-34 game.
Esko tried to get closer but suddenly, Hali Savela got hot from the field. The junior hit a pair of three-pointers and two other jumpers to keep the Rangers lead above 20 points.
“We have four or five players who all can really shoot the ball,” Buffetta said. “When we weren’t hitting the jumper we were crashing the boards.”
Zubich added another three-pointer and a steal and layup to make it a 73-50 Rangers lead with 6:57 left to play. The Rangers put the game away when Ganyo hit two more threes and Zubich hit her final 3-pointer of the game.
Savela scored four more quick points and the teams then cleared the benches. Eventually, MI-B came away with the 21-point win.
“It was a nice win,” Buffetta said. “We have to keep working and trying to keep getting better.”
Zubich ended the game with 32 points, while Ganyo added 30. Savela chipped in 16.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will be back in action on Dec. 29-30 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. They’ll face Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on the 29th before taking on Crosby-Ironton on the 30th.
