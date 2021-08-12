Zubich enjoys summer of success

MOUNTAIN IRON — When summer basketball rolls around, Jordan Zubich always sets herself a goal of ending up better than where she started. This summer, however, was a little different.
Zubich wanted to get better, but the incoming sophomore from Mountain Iron-Buhl also wanted to get noticed by college scouts. That meant teaming up with Starks Academy out of Duluth and playing in a full summer slate of AAU tournaments with and against some of the best girls in the state.
Zubich’s hard work this summer paid off, with the 5-foot-11 shooting guard getting calls from and taking visits to several Division I schools. Zubich is quickly rising up the ranks when it comes to the class of 2024, with Prep Girls Hoops Minnesota ranking her as the 16th best college recruit in the state amongst her class. Prep Girls Hoops has also named Zubich the AAU Breakout Player of the Year thanks to her stellar performances with Starks Academy.
Knowing she wanted to make college ball part of her future, Zubich says this was the summer where she wanted to start getting on the radar of collegiate scouts.
“My goal for every summer is usually just to get better,” Zubich said Thursday at MI-B High School. “But this summer was about getting some exposure because I really want to play college basketball. I knew I had to go and play for Starks Academy and I really got better over the summer so I think they’re helping me reach my goals.”
Zubich so far has made visits to St. Thomas, the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University. She also attended numerous camps including one at the University of North Carolina and has received phone calls from many other schools showing interest in her.
Zubich says it took a while to get used to the calls and shows of attention, but she’s come to appreciate them as of late.
“At first I thought it was kind of stressful. So many people want to hear from you but then after a while you get used to it and it feels nice knowing that you’re getting noticed for all of your hard work.”
On being named the AAU Breakout Player of the Year, Prep Girls Hoops writer Grant McGinnis said of Zubich, “Bottom line: Jordan is legit. She is an elite shooter, an excellent ball-handler and a terrific floor leader. She’s got ice water in her veins and never seems to be in fear of the big moment.”
The recognition comes as Zubich plays against some of the best in the state with Starks Academy. On facing that high level of play from girls up to two years older than her, Zubich says she wants to see more of it.
“I think it’s definitely a high level of play that I need to keep playing against. It helps having to match up against the best players. If scouts are watching then they see that I can compete with them.”
Only a sophomore, Zubich still has plenty she wants to do in high school, whether that’s continue to train with Starks Academy director Dyami Starks or help Mountain Iron-Buhl win a state championship.
“I want to keep training with Starks academy. Dyami Starks, I think, is one of the best trainers in the country and there’s no one I’d rather work with. But I also want to get a state title to MI-B before I’m done. Those are the main goals right now.”
Helping Zubich along the way is her family, who she credits for keeping her motivated on her climb to the top.
“It’s so nice to have a family beside you like the one I have. There are some kids that play basketball or any other sport that end up quitting or not pursuing it after high school. You can tell they loved it and that they could’ve gone further but maybe they didn’t have that support system behind them to keep pushing them. For me to have that, it’s really nice and it keeps me motivated.”
Looking ahead to this winter’s high school season, Zubich is excited for what she and her teammates hope to accomplish.
“We’re looking forward to just having fun and playing more games. The schedule is looking really tough this season so that should help us out a lot. Obviously, we want to win a state title but we want to have fun along the way.”
When it comes to her post-high school plans, Zubich says she hasn’t made any decisions nor is she waiting on a certain call to come her way. She’s happy to keep working and to see where the chips fall.
“There’s not a lot of pressure on that kind of stuff right now and I know there’s still a lot more to look forward to before I have to decide.”
