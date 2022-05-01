Zubich continues to stand out after record-setting year

MOUNTAIN IRON — Jordan Zubich has earned herself a reputation for being one of the best three-point shooters in the state of Minnesota.
Just how good is the Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore? This past season, Zubich knocked down 137 three-pointers, shattering the state record in a single season. But Zubich made sure she spent this season developing an all-court game, getting to the hoop, becoming a solid defender and using that to fuel her offensive game.
Zubich collected all-state honors this season as a sophomore and was named to the Class A All-State Tournament Team with the Rangers as a team capturing the consolation title.
As her reputation and skills continue to grow, so do the number of eyes on her from high-level college teams. Earlier this week, Zubich received an offer from Ohio State out of the Big Ten, a team that made the Sweet 16 this year in the NCAA Tournament.
For her performance on the court this season, Zubich has been named the All-Iron Range Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Having herself a breakout summer last year with her AAU team, Zubich says her game has only continued to evolve as she spends more time on the court.
“I think at the end of last summer, I was more of just a three-point shooter,” Zubich said. “Obviously that’s what everybody knows me for and that’s what I’m best at but I’ve learned to get to the basket more and use defense to turn it into offense. I feel like I’ve become more confident and I think that training with Starks and moving to Minnesota Fury, I get the best of both worlds with them.”
Finishing the high school season with that three-point record, Zubich said she wasn’t actively going for it, but was aware that she was on pace to put herself near the top of the list.
“My AAU coach Nick Storm texted me midway through the season and mentioned that I’d have to average this many threes to break the record. I didn’t even know what the record was but getting that towards the end of the season was really special.”
Zubich broke that record at the state tournament this year, where the Rangers went 2-1 and finished with the Class A consolation title. Despite not getting a state championship this year, Zubich said she couldn’t be more proud of what she and the Rangers accomplished.
“There’s a lot of pressure being the No. 1 ranked team in the state. A lot of people see us as the team that wins a section title and then never wins at state but we went down there and won two games which is a lot more than most teams can say. It wasn’t the championship we wanted but I’m still really proud of this team."
For players like Zubich, there is no offseason in basketball. With the high school season complete, Zubich began playing with the Fury and coach Storm with practices taking place on weekends in the Twin Cities metro area. Most recently, Zubich and the Fury went to a tournament in Hoover, Ala. Playing with elite ballplayers from across the country, Zubich says it took some time for her to settle into that kind of stage.
“At places like state, I’m not as nervous because I’ve played with the girls on my high school team for so long. Going to Alabama, the very first game was kind of intimidating because there were all these college coaches with their clipboards, writing stuff down and you’re wondering what they’re talking about. I think towards the end of the tournament I settled in and figured out that it’s all just a game.”
Zubich’s presence was clearly recognized in Hoover, as she received an offer from Ohio State just a few days later. Previously receiving offers from teams like NDSU, UND and St. Thomas, Zubich said she was a bit surprised by the offer from the Buckeyes.
“I was really excited to get that call. I had just gotten out of school and my coach set up the call and hearing it was Ohio State was neat because I know my dad is a big college football fan with them. I wasn’t expecting an offer. Normally the first phone call is just to get to know each other but they offered me and it was crazy.
“I don’t have any plans for what I want to do for college yet. I’m still really young so I don’t like to think about how I’ll have to call certain colleges telling them that I’m going somewhere else. It’s a nice problem to have but there’s still a lot for me to do in high school.”
Zubich said that, in the past, she thought it would be difficult to get recognized as a player from a small town in Northern Minnesota, but that changed during the pandemic when she made the right connections within the basketball community.
“During Covid, there were these open gyms down in Duluth that (Marshall head coach) CJ Osuchukwu was putting on. I had nothing to do, there were no gyms open so my mom and I went down there. He would record those open gyms and send them to college coaches. After that I got my first call and realized that knowing the right people could make college basketball possible.”
Not only will you find Zubich on a court honing her own skills, you’ll also find her helping out with the Mountain Iron-Buhl elementary programs on Wednesday nights, something she loves doing. On working with the younger players and seeing how they look up to her, Zubich says there’s no better feeling.
“It’s everything to me. I’ll be walking through the hallway and some of the girls I coach on Wednesdays will see me and say hi and give me a hug. Even the girls on my team that look up to me, it’s such an honor to be in that position. I know I’ve worked hard to receive it but it just shows how strong the community is around us.”
The Rangers will look somewhat new next year, with half of their eight-player rotation from this season graduating. Zubich says the four returning will be key next season while hopefully more of the younger players step up to fill the rest of the lost minutes.
“We’re just looking for those younger girls to step up. It’ll be nice with Sage (Ganyo), Hali (Savela) and Gabby (Lira) returning. We have those key pieces we need but that fifth player and beyond is a wildcard right now.”
When it comes to her own game, Zubich says she wants to continue to grow, including finding more ways to contribute outside of scoring.
“I really want to become more of a passer next year. I’m not saying I’m not going to take shots but I want to average more assists and rebounds. I want to extend my overall game, not just be known as a scorer.”
Reflecting on the past year, Zubich said she couldn’t have had any of the success she’s had without the help from her family and coaches.
“I have to thank my parents for believing in me and driving me three hours to practice every weekend and spending all this money on AAU. My coaches Mr. Buffetta, Dyami Starks, Nick Storm and CJ I have to thank too for always believing in me and helping make me the best player I can be.”
In addition to Zubich, the 2022 All-Iron Range Girls’ Basketball team includes: Sage Ganyo and Ava Butler of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Rian Aune and Anna Fink of Virginia; Morgan Marks of Eveleth-Gilbert; Kora Forsline of Mesabi East; Grace LaTourell of Ely; Hannah Kinsey of North Woods; Jadin Saville of Greenway; Claire Clusiau of Nashwauk-Keewatin; Jordan Temple and Katie Pearson of Chisholm; Lauren Staples of Cherry; Taryn Hamling, Jessika Lofstrom and Braya LaPlant of Grand Rapids; Lainee Spangler of Hill City/Northland; Jessica Reigel of Deer River; Kristen Grover of Bigfork and Reese Aune and Emma Kivela of Hibbing.
