Zubich cements his legacy by setting career-scoring mark

MOUNTAIN IRON — Growing up, Asher Zubich had plenty of role models watching the Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team.
Just before he found himself on the varsity court, Zubich looked up to 2016 grad Archie Winans and 2017 grad Jaylon Holmes.
What do all three of these players have in common? They’ve all held the MI-B boys’ record for all-time career points. Zubich took up that mantle on Saturday in the team’s 78-70 win over Ely, passing by Holmes’ mark of 2,707 points. Zubich now sits at 2,717 points and that number will only continue to grow as the junior finishes this season and moves into his senior year.
In a tight contest with the Timberwolves Saturday, Zubich wasn’t aware that he was approaching the school record, but said it was a great feeling once he realized he had made it.
“I had no idea,” Zubich said Monday at practice. “They stopped the game and mentioned it. I knew I was creeping up towards 3,000 this season but I didn’t know I was that close. It was really an amazing feeling.”
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was a major accomplishment for the talented guard, but his ability to do things other than score make it even better.
“There’s been a lot of good players that have come through here,” Buffetta said. “ A lot of people consider scoring points to be a big part of what makes a really good basketball player and obviously he can score with the best of them. I think, player wise, it’s all the other stuff that he’s been able to do besides scoring that’s made him a really good player. He can do all that and shoot the three and drive to the hoop. Everything he adds to his game takes him to another level.”
On his role models in Winans and Holmes, Zubich said his own game has improved as a direct result of seeing what they could accomplish on the court.
“I watched them play almost every home game,” Zubich said. “I learned some things from them back then and using that in my game today has definitely influenced me and how I play. It’s made me a much better player growing up.”
Much like Zubich and his teammates looked up to past players, now the younger generation can look up to this team as well.
“Archie and Jaylon really paved the way with their ability to play and being able to score,” Buffetta said. “There’s kids in the elementary program today that can look at seeing what Asher does or what Nik [Jesch] does or some of the other guys on our team do and that’s encouraging to them. They can score but they can play defense and get stops and that’s the type of player you want the younger kids to watch. It makes them excited about wanting to play basketball for this school.”
Getting significant varsity playing time since the seventh grade, Zubich says his game has evolved and believes it will continue to evolve going into next year.
“I definitely have more explosiveness now,” Zubich said. “Being able to shoot from longer range is another thing but honestly, weight lifting and getting stronger have been two of the biggest things that have helped me. I was a lot smaller back then in seventh and eighth grade so being able to add that strength and be able to drive to the basket has been a huge benefit to my game.”
The Rangers have been playing some of their best ball of the season as of late, and Zubich says the entire team has found a way to play off each other’s strengths to make it all happen.
“It’s tough for any team to win those close road games like the one we had in Ely. I think what we’ve gotten really strong at lately is just facilitating with each other around our strengths. It’s not all about just giving the ball to one or two guys and seeing what happens.”
Buffetta agreed and noted that the team-first attitude of many of his players have helped things along.
“The game itself and the team is their No. 1 priority. The individual stuff is nice and something to remember, but guys like Asher and all the other guys on this team want to win and that’s at the forefront of it all. When you perform well individually but also help the team get the win, it makes it all better.”
With playoffs approaching, Buffetta hopes his team finds a little more consistency to keep the wins coming. Zubich says that mental toughness will be a big factor in the postseason.
“We really just have to be focused these next couple practices and just sharpen up. Whoever we play, we have to be ready for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.