AURORA—When Mesabi East head coach Matt Zimmer looks at his softball team, he sees potential.
The Giants lost two key seniors in pitcher Jasmine Heikkila and shortstop Kaitlynn James, but they return a bevy of players with varsity experience that have only been improving since he took over as head coach.
Those returners include seniors McKenzie Pokorny and Bethany Polla as well as Kyra Skelton, Greta Levelwind and Adeline Butzke. Zimmer will also look for Alyssa Prophet, Livia Takanen, Ashley Fossell, Grace Paul, Natalie LaPrairie, Summer Cullen-Line and Reece Heikkila to make contributions this year.
“This group has a ton of potential,” Zimmer said. “ First and foremost is our senior leadership. I count on McKenzie and Bethany to take control of the on-field communication and with that leadership, we expect to see a strong defensive performance this spring.
“We are looking good in the cage as well and our bats should provide some firepower to complement our defense. When we get on base, we have some speed to utilize and that can put pressure on the opposing defenses. It’s something I look to take advantage of.
After relying on the arm of Jasmine Heikkila the last few seasons, Zimmer says the team is starting to see a few more options show up when it comes to pitching.
“We are also building some depth in the circle and having options there is always a good thing. And I have to say the attitudes and team dynamic we have witnessed this spring have brought the group closer together.”
While Zimmer may see potential in the Giants, the second part of utilizing that potential is having the team realize. Zimmer hopes that comes with time.
“We are a young team and still working through game knowledge and instincts. With that, there is sometimes a lack of self-confidence. While the coaching staff sees the potential in our team, they don’t always believe in themselves. That is probably the only weakness I see. Once they gain that confidence and start to believe in themselves, watch out!”
With Mesabi East looking to get over the hump and start winning more games than in years past, optimism remains high. The team is 2-0 to start the year, picking up wins over North Woods and Ely early before last weekend’s snowfall interrupted things. If the Giants can build upon sound fundamentals, more wins should follow.
“Our goals for the season are to play fundamentally sound from the first pitch to the last, every game. Take advantage of the opportunities we are presented with and limit the opportunities we present. Ultimately, building a team first dynamic, where we have each other’s back. If we play like this team is capable of playing, we will set ourselves up with an opportunity to go deeper in the Section Playoffs.”
“Overall I am very optimistic,” Zimmer added. “While we are a young team, many of our underclassmen were varsity players last year. The experience they gained last spring, through summer programs and off-season work was evident in the first month of practice.
“We have a few new faces that will step in and contribute immediately. Couple that with the leadership of our seniors and we have the makings of a successful season. We continue to improve at practices, and with the weather turning we are excited to test ourselves in competition. We could surprise some teams this year.”
By season’s end, Zimmer hopes the team is competitive with any team they could see.
“Obviously, you want to beat every team you play. I hope we can step on the field with any team we face, knowing we have the ability to win.”
