EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls hockey team ran into a tough Mahtomedi Zephyrs squad on Friday night, at the Hippodrome in Eveleth.
The Zephyrs scored five goals in the opening two periods and coasted to the 6-2 win.
Mahtomedi didn’t waste any time getting on the board.
They crashed the Rock Ridge net and Karen Miller picked up a loose puck and fired past Wolverines netminder Daisy Andrews.
They made it a 2-0 game just over two minutes later when junior Rachel Fussy picked up the puck in the Rock Ridge zone and went coast to coast and beat Andrews with a back-hand shot.
“We fell behind pretty quick but didn’t just give up,” Wolverines assistant coach Steve Gregorich said. “They kept working out there.”
The period came to an end with the Zephyrs leading, 2-0.
Rock Ridge made it a one goal game early in the second period.
While on the Power Play, Maggie Koskela picked up a rebound in front of the Mahtomedi cage and fired it in.
Kylie Baranzelli and Natalie Bergman assisted on the goal.
It looked like the Zephyrs made it a 3-1 game, but the goal was called off due to a high stick.
Rock Ridge took advantage of that and tied the game at 2-2 when Bergman fired a shot up in the top corner past Kaitlyn Galeazzi.
“We were moving our feet out there and it paid off,” Gregorich said. “They just kept working out there and it paid off.”
The Zephyrs took a lead they would not give up when with a little over four minutes left in the period when Maddie McMahon took a Olivia Bengston pass and beat Andrews to make it a 3-2 contest.
They added two more goals before the second period horn went off.
Fussy scored her second goal of the game and Aspen Tillges added a goal to make it a 5-2 contest.
“Overall we played a pretty good second period,” Gregorich said. “We just got a little sloppy towards the end of the period.”
The Zephyrs scored the only goal of the third period when Fussy completed her Hat Trick, just :42 seconds into the period.
“Overall I am very proud of these girls tonight,” Gregorich said. “They worked hard out there all night and never gave up.”
Andrews ended the night with 24 saves.
The Wolverines will be back in action on Monday night when they hist Northern Lights Academy at 7pm.
MHS 2 3 1 — 6
RR 0 2 0 — 2
First period — 1, MHS, Karen Miller (Olivia Bengston) :32; 2, MHS, Rachel Fussy (Haley Moosbrugger) 2:44;
Second period — 3, RR, Maggie Koskela (Kylie Baranzelli, Natalie Bergman) PP, 3:22; 4, RR, Bergman (Jennie Krause) 9:55; 5, MHS, Maddie McMahon (Bengston) 12:43; 6, MHS, Fussy (Miller, Victoria King) 15:19; 7, MHS, Aspen Tillges (Charli Irvine, Abby Hanson) 15:45;
Third period — 8, MHS, Fussy (Miller, Tillges) :42;
Goalie saves — MHS Kaitlyn Galeazzi 5-7-6 — 18, RR Daisy Andrews 8-7-9 — 24;
Penalties: MHS 7-14; RR 5-10;
