CHISHOLM — When the spring sports season started, Chisholm High School junior Shane Zancauske had a decision to make — either run track or play baseball.
He chose track, and Zancauske doesn’t regret the decision.
Zancauske had never run track before, let alone the hurdles, so he was heading into uncharted territory.
Under the tutelage of Don Lalonde and Frank Cerar, Zancauske will compete in the State Class A Track and Field Meet, which begins today at 9 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Zancauske took the high-school track world by surprise.
“I wish I had him five years ago,” Lalonde said. “We didn’t have any hurdlers until this year, and Frank was able to share some knowledge with them. He was able to work with them.”
Cerar is a decathlete, who specializes in hurdles.
“That’s his favorite piece on the track,” Lalonde said. “He takes what he knows and physically shows them how to do it. He does a good job with it. It’s all about Frank’s teaching methods, and Shane is an athlete to begin with. Some of it is athleticism.”
Zancauske’s junior season didn’t start off with a bang. He broke two bones in his wrist during football season in the Bluestreaks’ first game and missed the rest of the season.
Zancauske was also a guard on the Chisholm boys basketball team, which came up short in the Section 7A Tournament.
He played some minutes in a defensive role, but in track, it was his turn to shine.
“I was debating on whether or not to join baseball or track, and a few of my friends were in track,” Zancauske said. “I was mediocre at everything, so Frank (Cerar) had me try out the hurdles.
“It turned out well. I’m going to state.”
Zancauske took everything Cerar told him to heart, but he also had some natural ability for the event.
“My first look at it was setting up the hurdles in the hallway,” Zancauske said. “I didn’t think I could get over the first one. Once we got outdoors, it was a big hit when Mr. Cerar showed us how to do it. It started to come naturally.”
Zancauske had some doubts about how the season would go, then he saw some of the times from around the region and that flipped his attitude 180-degrees.
“I always thought I was mediocre at it,” Zancauske said. “I looked at the section rankings, and I was ranked fourth. I was like, ‘OK, I should probably take this a little more seriously.’
“At the beginning of the season, it definitely would have been a surprise, but after looking at the rankings it was like, ‘I got this.’”
Zancauske got through the sub-section meet, then in the Section 7A Meet, he placed second to advance to state.
“There was a lot more competition,” Zancauske said. “I didn’t expect much, then I saw a major headwind. I was like, ‘Maybe I have a chance. Maybe these other runners don’t know how to deal with the headwind.’
“I gave it my best shot. I’m going to state. I was close to taking first.”
Zancauske gets to experience the atmosphere at state.
“I’ll just go out there and enjoy the experience,” Zancauske said. “I’ll run my best. I think I can handle it. It’s something I’ve never experienced before, but with playoffs in basketball, it gets loud in that gym.”
Lalonde has bigger aspirations for Zancauske.
“I’m expecting Shane to get through the preliminary run and move on to Friday,” Lalonde said. “Track was his way to say, ‘Nobody is going to stop me. I can do this.’ He’s excelled in everything he does. That’s on the track right now.”
