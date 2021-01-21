CHISHOLM — Bay Yukich doesn’t like to wait to get things done.
When Yukich had the chance to break two team records last year, in the 60 and 100 freestyles, he wanted it out of the way as quickly as possible.
It was Chisholm's last home meet of the season against Princeton in February, and that’s when Yukich stepped up to the blocks and put his name into Bluestreak swimming lore.
The Chisholm senior, who was a junior at the time, broke both team records, swimming a 27.85 in the 60 and 49.74 in the 100 and now his name is etched in Bluestreak history.
“I was about a second off in the 60 and three seconds off in the 100,” Yukich said. “I felt ready going into the meet. I wanted to do it at a home meet. I like getting things done as soon as I can.
“I didn’t want to wait until the next season. I had to get it done that day.”
To do that, Yukich should have been resting that whole day, but that’s not in his nature.
It was Homecoming Week and there was a tug-of-war contest between the freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and teachers.
Being competitive, Yukich entered the competition with his junior teammates.
“I tried hard in that tournament, so I thought I wore myself out doing that,” Yukich said. “We won, but after it was over I thought it was a bad idea. Fortunately, we had some time between school and the meet.
“I rested up and felt fine.”
Once the meet started, Yukich’s first swim was in the 200 medley relay.
After that race was done, Yukich started preparing for the 60. His main mode of preparedness is stretching and listening to Rap music.
“That hypes me up,” Yukich said. “I was also cheering for my friends, but when you hear your name, that’s when you get nervous,” Yukich said. “When I got on the block, I was nervous, but once that buzzer went off and the race started, I knew I had it in me.
“I felt like I had worked hard enough that whole season, the hardest I’ve worked in any swimming season I’ve participated in.”
Yukich said he felt fine throughout the whole race, but when he hit the wall on his final lap, he didn’t look at the board.
“All I heard was everyone cheering, and that’s when I knew it,” Yukich said. “It felt relieving.”
Yukich’s time of 27.85 beat the old record of 27.95.
With no diving, Yukich said he used his warm-up time wisely to get ready for the 100.
“I was in the pool for most of it,” he said. “I worked on my turns a lot during that warm up. If I wanted to break the 100 record, it was all in the turns.”
With one record already in his grasp, that gave Yukich the confidence to believe he could do it again.
His teammates get some credit for that, too.
“I felt good about it,” Yukich said. “My teammates told me I had it in me. Nathan (Wangensteen) was behind me when I was on the block. He said, ‘Now is your chance. You have to do it.’
“I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to do it.’ I called it double trouble because most of the things I say are jokes. I wasn’t nervous going into it.”
Once the buzzer went off, Yukich was on his way to setting another record.
“I powered through that last length and hit the wall,” Yukich said. “I heard everybody cheering, and when I saw the clock and saw 49.74. Our senior captain, Jonah Giermann, when he finished his 100 he yelled, ‘Bay.’ Everybody started laughing.
“It’s nice to be able to represent the Chisholm swimming team. I hope someone else breaks those records sooner rather than later.”
Maybe that person will be Yukich, but his senior season hasn’t started so well.
Yukich came into the season with a fractured fibula he suffered during the football season in November. He has been with the team, and he hopes to come back during the second week of February.
“It’s disappointing, for sure, but I’ve been going to practice to help out the guys and the little kids a lot,” Yukich said. “It’s a little bit frustrating and it gets to me sometimes during meets when they swim those 50 and 100 freestyles.
“I’m doing everything I can at home to stay in shape, and hopefully, that helps out a little bit when I get back in the pool.”
