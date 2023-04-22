Spring Sports Preview Youthful Grizzlies hope to be competitive By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune Apr 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOK—Below is a capsule look at the North Woods softball team for 2023.—Head coach (years coaching): RJ Kruse (6 years varsity level experience, all youth levels before that)Key losses to graduation: Jake Panichi, Tate ClyKey returners: Ben Kruse, Eli Smith, Talon Jarshaw, Louie PanichiOthers expected to contribute: Alex Burckhardt, John Warren, Levi Chauklin, Nick PierceTeam strength: Middle infield, we are young but hungry to work hard and improve. Experienced top three pitchersTeam weakness: Young, we only have two returning Seniors, no Juniors but good numbers 8th-10th grade.Outlook for 2022 season: Going to be competitive but very young.Season goals: Compete and although we’re very young, we are building for the future. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tammy A. Nori Aasand will end his 60-year curling career at Last Chance Nancy Helen Ostendorf Tammy A. Nori Richard G. Nash Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
