CHERRY — If the South Ridge High School girls basketball team needs instant offense, they look to one player — Mercedes Lawrence.
The Panther freshman scored a game-high 18 points to help South Ridge defeat Cherry 56-36 Wednesday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
The Tigers had no answer for Lawrence in the paint.
“You front her, and you can tell that they practice throwing lob passes into her,” Cherry coach Dan Grotberg said. “You play behind her, and she did a good job burying us under the basket and going to the rim hard.
“It’s a pick-your-poison-type-of-thing. Our help defense wasn’t there either. There’s stuff we have to work on.”
Lawrence did most of her damage in the second half, scoring 12 points as she towered over the Cherry defenders.
“Our strength has been on the inside, and we went inside to her” South Ridge coach Brad Olesiak said. “In three of our last four games, she’s been our leading scorer. Our guards have been a little bit off once in a while, but we can always go inside.
“We’re going to run our offense through her. She’s tough.”
That height also allowed the Panthers to out-rebound the Tigers, especially on the offensive glass in the first half.
“I told them at the half that there’s nothing I can draw on the board that could help us rebound,” Grotberg said. “That’s all effort. I think half of their points in the first half came off of offensive rebounds.
“You can’t win basketball games like that, especially against good teams.”
Even with that, Cherry only trailed by 15 at the half, 36-15, but the Tigers went scoreless for just under five minutes to start the second half.
In the meantime, South Ridge went on a 10-run to take a 46-15 lead.
According to Olesiak, his teams’ man-to-man defense did the trick.
“We made them take some tough shots, and we got some turnovers right away in the second half,” Olesiak said. “We’re up tempo. If it’s a grind-out game, I’m a little worried. We have some work to do, but we run. That’s our game.”
The Tigers’ offense struggled all game until the final three minutes when they went on a 14-0 run.
Grotberg needs to see more consistency out of his offense as the playoffs near.
“We’ve been struggling with our offense all year,” Grotberg said. “If I had an answer for that, we wouldn't be playing like that right now. It’s a number of things. It’s not just one thing. It’s a laundry list of things.
“They made it hard for us to get anything going. Every time we started to get something going, they squashed it right away. It was a perfect-storm-type-of thing. We have a short week to try and figure things out before playoffs.”
Svea Snickers was the only other Panther player to hit double figures with 10.
Cherry was led by Jillian Sadjak with 14 points.
“We’re struggling with chemistry,” Grotberg said. “We’re getting some girls back from injury, and we’re trying to cycle them in. It’s a credit to them. They hit shots, and they played good defense.
SR 31 25 — 56
CHS 16 20 — 36
South Ridge: Amariah Jankowski 3, Rylee Young 8, Svea Snickers 10, Paris FierkeLepp 6, Mercedes Lawrence 18, Adella Olesiak 8, Elettra Biedermann 3.
Cherry: Mackenna Ridge 7, Lauren Staples 3, Kaylynn Cappo 2, Faith Zganjar 1, Rylee Mancini 9, Jilian Sadjak 14.
Total Fouls: South Ridge 19; Cherry 6; Fouled Out: Young, Olesiak; Free Throws: South Ridge 6-6; Cherry 8-19; 3-pointers: Jankowski, Young 2, Biedermann, Staples, Sadjak.
