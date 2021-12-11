Young Wolverines easing into new roles on ice

EVELETH — Bringing in a young team for their first season under the Rock Ridge banner, the Wolverines girls’ hockey team is beginning to find their place on the ice and head coach Earl Fitzgerald believes his team is buying into the systems his coaching staff is putting into place.
As the season continues to take shape, Fitzgerald says he’s pleased with the direction it looks to be heading in while Rock Ridge continues to play games against tough opponents.
“We’re a young team and I think a lot of the girls at first hadn’t found their place yet,” Fitzgerald said. “A lot of them are starting to settle in and identifying with what we’re doing as far as our systems go. I know that all of the girls are buying into it because they’re excited and upbeat every day when they come to practice. Another tell tale sign is that we work hard the entire game and that’s what really pleases the coaches.”
Seniors Kylie Baranzelli and Jennie Krause captain the Wolverines squad this year and while both are no stranger to producing on the ice, Fitzgerald says they’ve become wonderful leaders in more ways than one.
“They’re really good to the younger girls, explaining to them what we expect out of them. These older girls have come into this leadership role and taken it on very well because they remember being the younger girls. The torch was passed to them and then they’ll pass it again themselves.”
Fitzgerald has also been impressed with sophomore goalie Daisy Andrews who is the team’s full time starter in net after the graduation of Rachel Woods.
“Daisy is younger but she’s going to be the goalie for a while. Despite being so young she’s actually taken on a little bit of a leadership role with the team which has really helped her become a much better player.”
Working on getting some of the younger players up to speed, Fitzgerald says a lot of his players have been thrown into tough situations at a young age, but they’re only looking to get better from it.
“We’ve had an eighth grader, Ayla Troutwine, out there on the first line with Baranzelli and [freshman] Natalie Bergman. That’s pretty big for an eighth grader to be going out in the faceoff circle with a 17 or 18 year old from Grand Rapids. That’s gotta be intimidating for her.
“With her and with the rest of the younger girls still figuring things out, we just have to be supportive as coaches and let them know it’s okay to make mistakes. Because they will make mistakes and that’s fine. As long as they go out and work hard and buy into what we’re trying to do, they’ll improve in just about every way you can think of.”
Skating to a 6-5 win over Superior on Monday in their first game at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center, Fitzgerald said his squad cherished their time on that ice and look forward to getting back on it.
“I think they really enjoyed it. They can tell that it’s really an entertainment center. You score a goal and then the lights go down. The great thing is that it’s just a nice ice surface anda nice arena with a great atmosphere. I think the girls really enjoy skating there.”
The Rock Ridge schedule doesn’t get any easier over the course of December with games against Proctor/Hermantown, Holy Angels and Visitation on the schedule before New Year’s.
“We’re playing some very impressive teams. We played Grand Rapids/Greenway this week and we got out shot but we did skate with them pretty well. That’s one of the best teams we’ll see all season and if we continue to skate well against these really tough teams and work hard, it’s going to pay off dividends in the end.”
While the schools comprising the team from when they were Eveleth-Gilbert Area to today where they are Rock Ridge, Fitzgerald says some things are the same but in other ways, things are totally different.
“It’s been kind of a finding season up to this point. We put on the new uniforms and play under a new banner with a new arena and I think it kind of validates everything that we’re doing. The girls seem to be coming together nicely as well. Nobody really hangs out alone. Everyone is always together and that’s great to see.
“We’re pleased with the direction we’re heading in and we appreciate the hard work the girls put in. The worst thing for a coach is when you can’t get that from them so it’s great that’s something we don’t have to worry about.”
