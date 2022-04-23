VIRGINIA — The Virginia softball team has, much like every other team in the area, been waiting patiently to get outside this season.
Combined with injuries, illness, and other prior commitments, the Blue Devils’ time inside has rarely been considered “full strength”, but head coach Bob Cohn hopes his squad will be ready by the time their schedule is in full swing.
“It’s been a very unusual start to the 2022 softball season,” Cohn said. “We’ve been practicing shorthanded due to injuries, sickness, family vacations,prior commitments, other sporting events and school functions, but hopefully by the time the sun comes out and the fields are ready, all of our varsity and JV players will be ready.”
This will be the final year of play for the Blue Devils before they combine with Eveleth-Gilbert next season to form Rock Ridge. Cohn, who enters the season with over 200 wins as a head coach, says he hopes the season is exciting, memorable and plenty of fun.
“We’re going to have a fun farewell season and maybe even use our retro uniforms occasionally. We want to honor the history of Blue Devil softball.
Coming off of a 7-16 season, the Devils were a young squad last year and will be much the same this season. Virginia graduated five seniors in Mary Skorich (1B), Jayda Westerbur (2B), Hailey Chavers (CF), Grace Phenning (P) and Helen Phenning (C).
Virginia returns three very solid hitters in their lineup with freshman shortstop Chance Colbert, senior catcher Kylie Baranzelli and senior third baseman Janie Potts all batting over .300 last season.
The Blue Devils were green last year in pitching and will return with eighth grader Ayla Lokken and freshman Allison Fink seeing significant time in the circle. Other returners for Virginia include eighth grader Mattelyn Seppi (OF) and senior Elsie Hyppa (2B).
Cohn expects sophomores Chesney Bernard (OF/SS), McKenzie Bernard (3B/DH) and Emily Pontinen (1B/OF) as well as freshman Kylie Marolt (1B/OF) to play large roles for the team this year with plenty of other players battling for positions including senior Lillian Archambeau (P), junior Ava Knutsen (DH), sophomore Katlyn Coy (OF), freshmen Madelyn Klima (2B), Ellie Teasck (OF) and Hailey Johnson (1B) and eighth grader Addy Neumann (P).
Looking at other teams in the section, Cohn tips his cap towards the Golden Bears as one of the top contenders in 7AA.
“Eveleth-Gilbert has been very strong the past couple of years and with 4-5 of the best players in the section returning this year, they should be considered one of the favorites in 2022.”
A farewell tour of sorts for the program, Cohn reflected on his time with Virginia.
“It’s hard to believe how time flies. I was one of the first Blue Devil softball umpires in 1994 and now I’m the last Blue Devil softball coach in 2022.”
