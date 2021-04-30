Young pitchers, 17 hits key Devils win

AURORA — The Virginia softball team needed to shake off a sour 9-7 loss to Duluth Denfeld from Thursday and did that by taking down Mesabi East 12-1 in five innings Friday at Ed Berdice Field in Aurora.
The Blue Devils got two strong outings at the pitcher position with seventh grader Ayla Lokken giving up one run over three innings and eighth grader Allison Fink keeping the Giants off the bags in the final two innings.
Virginia had little struggles offensively, collecting 17 hits off of Mesabi East pitcher Jasmine Heikkila. The Blue Devils got the run production started early, going up 2-0 in the top half of the first.
Jayda Westerbur etched an RBI double to right centerfield to drive in Hailey Chavers to get things going. Westerbur scored shortly after with Helen Phenning at the plate, taking advantage of a defensive error from Mesabi East to cross home plate.
Mesabi East got one back in the bottom half of the first with Heikkila ripping a double to left field to score Alexa Fossell, who reached in the leadoff spot on a walk. Taking advantage of shome shaky early pitching from Lokken, Mesabi East loaded up with bases with Kaitlynn James and Kansas Neari taking walks to put runners on one, two and three. Lokken got out of the jam shortly after, however, striking out Hannah Williams to end the inning.
Virginia added one more in the top of the second. Kylie Baranzelli reached on a one-out single to left field. With Chance Colbert now at the plate, Baranzelli stole her way to second and then scored after Colbert blasted one down the third base line to make it a 3-1 game.
Both Lokken and Heikkila had 1-2-3 innings in the bottom of the second and the top of the third, respectively. Mesabi East threatened to score again in the bottom of the third but not before the Devils shut the idea down. McKenzie Pokorny reached on a walk and then moved herself to second on a passed ball. Heikkila then took a walk to put runners on one and two with one out. Lokken wasn’t fazed, however, putting down back-to-back strikeouts of James and Neari to end the inning, keeping Virginia’s lead intact.
The Blue Devils broke the game open in the top of the fourth, scoring six runs to take firm control of the game. Mary Skorich and Grace Phenning reached on back-to-back singles and both were driven home on a two-RBI single from Janie Potts to make it 5-1.
One out later, Colbert reached on a hard hit ball right to the Giants shortstop and wild pitch with Hailey Chavers at the plate moved Potts to third and Colbert to second. Chavers then connected on a single right up the middle to score two, putting the Blue Devils up 7-1 with just one out.
Chavers stole her way to second with Elsie Hyppa at the plate just before Hyppa reached first on an infield error from the Giants. Chavers was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Westerbur to make it 8-1 Virginia. The Devils weren’t done just yet with Helen Phenning hitting a single into right-center field to bring home Hyppa, putting the score after three and a half innings at 9-1.
Virginia put in Fink at pitcher in the bottom of the fourth and she had no issues with the 7-9 hitters from Mesabi East, taking down all three batters she saw to end the fourth quickly.
In the fifth, the Devils added three more runs to put the game into 10-run rule territory.
The first run came from Hyppa hitting a single into the infield to score Potts. The last two Virginia runs were driven in by Westerbur, who hit a single up the middle to bring home Baranzelli and Colbert.
Trailing 12-1, the top of the Mesabi East lineup had no answer for Fink, who struck out the first batter she saw before the defense behind her made solid plays to end the contest, including Potts catching a hard hit ball at third to help end the game in five innings.
Coming off a loss to Duluth Denfeld where the Devils had six errors, a 12-1 win against Mesabi East with little issues defensively put Virginia head coach Bob Cohn in high spirits.
“It’s nice to see the turnaround,” Cohn said. “We had a little discussion before we started today and we talked about all the things that bothered the coaches last night. It was a great discussion and the kids responded fantastically.
On the pitching of Lokken and Fink, Cohn says it was a great outing for both of the young pitchers and complimented the defense behind them for making plays when they needed to.
“They both kept the Mesabi East batters off balance. Ayla throws really hard and Allison throws the ball real easy but she’s a good spot pitcher. It was a solid performance and our defense made every play possible. Janie Potts had the nice play at third at the end which was nice to see after she had a rough game last night.”
Offensively, the 17 hits and 12 runs for Virginia was a nice feat against Mesabi East’s Heikkila.
“She’s a nice pitcher and our girls adjusted well. Things fell into place and 17 hits is just phenomenal.”
Virginia has three tough games next week against Cloquet, Greenway and Moose Lake/Willow River. With Friday’s win, Cohn hopes his team’s confidence has been boosted.
“Today is a big win for this young team. If they play just as well against Cloquet as they did today, then we’ll be able to compete. Again, I’m so proud of how they responded after last night.”
Virginia will travel to Cloquet on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. start. Mesabi East will host Cherry that same day at the same time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.