HIBBING — Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda will put his coaching acumen to the test for the 2022 season.
That’s because the Bluejackets only have a handful of experience, and the rest of his team will be young and inexperienced.
Even so, Conda is looking forward to the challenge of molding this team into the kind of players he wants to see on the court.
“It’s interesting to watch a match and see so much for them to learn,” Conda said. “I have to find ways to keep their confidence up. They have to learn how to struggle through some things.
“What we need is decent weather to get more practice in, but it doesn’t appear we’re going to get it.”
The experience comes in the form of juniors Drew Anderson and Tristan Babich.
Anderson will play at No. 1 singles.
“Drew has to carry the majority of the load at one singles,” Conda said. “Drew can handle it. He has enough experience, and he put in a good winter. He played all year. He can handle the load.
“He has a tremendous amount of potential. He’s a big, strong kid. I’m hoping that by the end of the year his serves will reach 90- to 100-miles-per-hour. He’s getting more aggressive with his ground strokes. That’s what it’s going to take. He should be above .500 at one singles.”
Babich will play at No. 1 doubles with Jack Gabardi, who is a sophomore.
“Doubles-wise, they both have good hands and feet,” Conda said. “They will make a couple of good doubles players. They’re consistent with their serving. They don’t need a big serve, but they can spin the ball.
“They will help each other set up points, and their volleys are stronger than the others on the team.”
One other sophomore, Cooper Hendrickson, will get plenty of play in singles.
“I would think that throughout the season, that he could be pushing Drew, too,” Conda said. “He has that kind of skill where he might be able to step it up.”
The other two veterans are junior Christian Dickson, who is only in his second year of tennis, and eighth-grader Isaiah Hildenbrand.
“He (Hildenbrand) has to move up to three singles,” Conda said. “He’ll play singles the majority of the time. He’s a good, little player. It’s a matter of him getting stronger and bigger.”
Dickson will mainly play singles.
“He gets better in every match he plays, but he’s fighting a lack of experience,” Conda said. “He’ll run into kids who are more consistent and hit the ball a little harder. It’s a learning experience for him, but by year’s end, he should be established at fourth singles.”
The rest of team consists of Ricardo Florez and Nurzhen Bishenbek, who are junior Foriegn Exchange students; Brady Fosso a sophomore; Rex Walli a freshman; eighth-graders Benny Galli, Ben Molick, Samuel Blevins, Keaton Petrick, Christian Jelle, Tyler Fisher and Damien Shain; and seventh-graders Joey Gabardi, Owen Fatticci and Christopher Maki.
“They’re going to add depth to our team,” Conda said. “Brady, Benny, Ben and Keaton will be playing mostly doubles, with Ricardo filling in. We have six or seven players we’ll be interchanging.”
Even though the Bluejackets are young, their goals are still high.
“We have a hefty goal of winning regions,” Conda said. “I don’t know if that’s realistic, but we could get to the finals. That’s what we’ll shoot for, making the finals, then one never knows.
“We have a long way to go.”
