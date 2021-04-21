HIBBING — The 2021 high school boys tennis season won’t be a crisis for Hibbing coach Gary Conda, but it will be a challenge.
That’s because Conda is welcoming back a younger squad this season, some with little varsity experience.
Through hard work and dedication, Conda is hoping this edition of the Bluejackets will be in the mix when the playoffs roll around at the end of May and the beginning of June.
“It’s going to be an interesting year,” Conda said. “It’ll be a challenge.”
Conda only has two seniors — Isaac Hildenbrand and Aman Majumdar.
Hildenbrand has the most experience of the two.
“He’s a captain, so he has to be a leader this year,” Conda said. “He’ll play higher singles for us or first doubles this season. He’s the only one with experience.”
The lone junior on the team, Andrew Hendrickson, and this is his first year on the court.
Sophomores Drew Anderson, Tristan Babich and Christian Dickson will be counted on to provide wins for Hibbing.
“Two years ago, they were borderline to make the lineup,” Conda said. “They made the team, but they didn’t get much playing time. Now, they’re going to be at the top of the lineup.
“They have some big shoes to fill. Christian, this is the first year he’s played tennis but he’llo get some court time. He can use some of his hockey skill out there. He has quick feet.”
Freshmen Cooper Hendrickson, Jack Gabardi and Brady Fosso should also make some noise in the lineup.
“Cooper will be playing either third singles or first and second doubles,” Conda said. “He has to play higher in the lineup. He’s the same type of thing as Tristan and Drew, with the same amount of experience, so to speak.
“Jack, he took a year’s hiatus, but he’ll be in the lineup, and Brady, he’ll definitely get some playing time at second or third doubles.”
After that, Conda be relying on some seventh-graders, including Isaiah Hildenbrand, Gavin Schweiberger, Ben Molick, Benny Galli and Keeton Petrick.
“There’s some talent there,” Conda said. “Every day, it’s a matter of working on the basics. Their experience is going to come from playing matches. We’ll take some lumps here and there, there’s no doubt about that.
“It’s encouraging because they’re good athletes. That makes it fun.”
Conda won’t pigeonhole any of his players into certain spots on the court.
“I know it’s more of a building year,” Conda said. “I’m not ruling out a chance because there’s always a chance. We could throw four singles players out there that will give a lot of teams trouble.
“If we do that, we’ll be young in doubles. I’m not going to be worried about that until the end of the year. I’ll mix things up this year. It would be foolish of us to run our four best singles players out there all of the time.”
Conda knows by mixing things up, his team will gain a lot of experience, but he also knows that he can’t give teams mismatches at certain spots during a dual meet, especially with his younger players.
“It’s impossible to throw them at one doubles when they’re smaller, and they’re playing bigger kids, like seniors. I’ll have to play a couple of these young ones at three or four singles at least half of the time.
“They won’t get the experience they need if they don’t develop.”
