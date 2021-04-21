Young Blue Devils team will rely on their 3 seniors this year

VIRGINIA — The Virginia softball team is in a position unique to them this season.
Of the 39 players in the program from grades 7-12, 22 of them are seventh and eighth graders. A young squad, the Devils will need to rely on their seniors with experience but also build up their young players if they hope to compete in 2021.
Their two biggest losses come in the form of outfielders Anna Seitz (now playing for the University of St. Thomas) and Megan Kingston, two players head coach Bob Cohn says will be difficult to replace.
“There’s no replacing players like them,” Cohn said “They were just outstanding players in our program that manned the outfield and now we have to find some people to fill those spots. We don’t have a lot in the way of upperclassmen so we have to go with a lot of young kids this year.”
Despite that, Cohn is optimistic about his team and the room they have to grow in their roles.
“We’re a young and inexperienced team but we’re willing to work hard and willing to learn. We’re looking to improve every day and get better towards the end of the season and into the playoffs.”
Key to the Blue Devils success this year will be their three seniors with varsity experience: Hailey Chavers, Mary Skorich and Jayda Westerbur. They’re joined in the lineup by seniors Grace Phenning and Helen Phenning.
Juniors on the squad include Kylie Baranzelli, Janie Potts and Elsie Hyppa along with sophomore Macy Westby. The varsity squad is also fielding four eighth graders in Natalie Bergman, Chance Colbert, Allison Fink and Kylie Marolt. Bergman and Colbert are both taking at-bats and playing defense, while Fink and Marolt will be used in pinch running scenarios.
“We have some pretty talented kids in that seventh and eighth grade group. The hope is for them to work hard now and over the next few years. We should see a lot of dividends paid over the next few years coming from this group.”
The Devils fell in their season opener to Hibbing 7-2. The Bluejackets looked ready to dominate Virginia in the early innings but it was clear that the Devils found their groove as the game went on. Cohn says some nerves were in play for the young team, but once that wears off, the team can look very solid.
“There were a lot of nerves and a lot of uncertainty. Once the girls got through the batting order and got some time out in the field, they started to get some confidence in themselves and it was clear they were progressing very nicely.”
Losing out on the 2020 spring season and half of their summer season, Cohn says the Blue Devils are learning quickly in a difficult year.
“We’ve been trying to cram a lot of things into a short period of time and maybe it’s confusing at first but there’s so much to learn when you lose all that time. You want to make sure they understand everything and work through the miscues and learn from them. Things get better and better as the season goes on but it’s been difficult. We lost an entire season and half of our summer and that hurts.”
Cohn hopes by the end of the regular season that his team is in a position to compete and host a home playoff game.
“My hope is that the kids work hard every day and keep improving. We want to end up with one of those top seeds to get a home game. As a head coach that’s been here for so long, when you have so many young kids the first goal is to just improve. Improve as much as we can and see where things take us beyond that. We’ve already seen some positives this year and the confidence in the team is growing. I think we can end up with a pretty good season this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.