HIBBING — Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce doesn’t like it when his team doesn’t get the extra points or gives up the extra points.
That’s exactly what happened to the Bluejackets in their match with Milaca-Faith Christian Tuesday.
Hibbing didn’t get those extra points, and in the meantime, the Wolves did en route to a 36-33 victory over the Bluejackets at old Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
It all boiled down to Hibbing not getting the pins it needed, then giving up some falls in the matches that were toss ups.
“On paper, it was a good match for us,” Pierce said. “We knew we’d have trouble at 38 and 45, but we figured we’d bounce back at 52 and 60. Last year, we knew where we were at with them, but the kids wrestled flat.
“We didn’t finish things up. We had major decisions, then we gave up points. We had kids on their backs, but we couldn’t finish our pins. We got decisions, so we only got three points rather than six.”
At 106 pounds, Hibbing’s Nehimia Figueroa would lose to Lincoln Starr 6-1, but that was a victory, according to Pierce.
“Nehimia is a new kid, and anytime we can come out of that with a decision, we’re happy with it,” Pierce said. “That’s the kind of wrestling we need to be doing. After that, it started rolling, and we stepped it up to 132.”
At 113, Kaden Sweeney would win by fall at 22 seconds, then Christian Jelle followed that up with a fall at 1:42.
Gabe Martin won a 9-7 decision, and Ethan Roy won by fall at 33 seconds to give Hibbing a 21-3 lead.
The Bluejackets’ inexperience at 138 and 145 came through as Jack Schoenborn of Milaca-Faith Christian and Seth Noack both won by fall at 17 seconds and 52 seconds, respectively.
At 152, Caleb Sahlstrom of the Wolves would win by fall at 3:43, and Jack Nord won by fall at 2:28 to get Milaca-Faith Christian back in the match, leading 27-21.
Pierce wasn’t expecting to see falls at either of those two weights.
“We have to battle off our backs,” Pierce said. “We tell the kids that they might run into a kid with more technical skills than us, or a stronger kid than us, but they shouldn’t be in better condition than we are, or they shouldn’t be tougher.
“We should be able to handle that on our own. We can always get better with technique. That was the whole match tonight. We gave up the extra points instead of getting them.”
The Bluejackets did get wins from Thomas Hagen at 182, winning 12-6, and Drew Shay at 195, who won 9-4.
The Wolves pulled it out by getting a 4-2 decision from Colbee Zens at 220, then Logan Ash won by fall at 45 seconds at 285.
Milaca-Faith Christian 36, Hibbing 33
106 — Lincoln Starr, MFC, def. Nehemiah Figueroa 6-1; 113 — Kaden Sweeney, H, pinned Cole Hawker, :22; 120 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Austin Linder, 1:42; 126 — Gabe Martin, H, def. Nicholas Reese, 9-7; 132 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Chase Van Donsel, :33; 138 — Jack Schoenborn, MFC, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, :17; 145 — Seth Noack, MFC, pinned Luke Tichy, :52; 152 — Caleb Sahlstrom, MFC, pinned Trevor VonBrethorst, 3:43; 160 — Jack Nord, MFC, pinned Jack Bautch, 2:28; 170 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Zachary Wallace, 1:14; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, def. Jack Hanson, 12-6; 195 — Drew Shay, H, def. Hunter Bockoven, 9-4; 220 — Colbee Zens, MFC, def. Ian Larrabee, 4-2; 285 — Logan Ash, MFC, pinned Alex Henderson, :45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.