ELY — The Ely volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep Thursday night, defeating North Woods on their home court, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15.
Madeline Kallberg led the way in kills with nine to go with six digs and a block. Rachel Coughlin added eight kills, three blocks, 10 digs and two ace serves. Katrina Seliskar put up 24 set assists, six digs and a block.
Annika Mattson had a team-high four ace serves. Kate Coughlin finished with 10 digs and two aces.
“Overall it was a great night of volleyball,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “We’ve been on the road for almost a month so it was nice to finally play on our own court again.
“We struggled with our passes to start but once we got in the rhythm, our team started to complete some beautiful plays.”
Ely (8-2) will take part in the Virginia Invite beginning today.
Proctor 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Eveleth, the Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team couldn’t get things figured out against Proctor, falling 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18) to the Rails.
No further information or stats were available.
Eveleth-Gilbert is back on the court today at the Virginia Invite.
Mesabi East 3,
Duluth Marshall 0
At Aurora, the Mesabi East volleyball team earned another sweep Thursday night, downing visiting Duluth Marshall 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-8).
Kora Forsline led the offensive attack with 11 kills. Maija Hill finished with eight. Lindsey Baribeau finished her night with six kills, three blocks and eight digs.
Kaitlynn James had team-highs in both ace serves and digs with eight and 15, respectively.
Allie Lamppa put up 32 set assists and also finished with five aces and five kills.
Mesabi East (11-2) will travel to Chisholm on Tuesday.
Greenway 3,
Cloquet 1
At Coleraine, the GreenWay volleyball team picked up a win over 7AAA opponent Cloquet Thursday night, 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19).
Emma Markovich led the way for the Raiders with 16 kills, 16 digs and six blocks. Bri Miller added eight blocks, 11 kills, eight digs and three aces.
Lexi Hammer put up 46 set assists to go with eight digs. Chloe Hansen had eight digs and Ava Johnson finished with eight blocks and eight kills.
Greenway will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday.
