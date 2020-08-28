Wolves plan to make the best of unusual season

ELY — The Ely boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will not be short on bodies yet again this year as nearly 50 athletes grades 7-12 have come out to join this year’s team.
With a good range of older veterans hungry to improve and young runners just learning for the first time, the Timberwolves hope to make the best of a 2020 season that is anything but normal in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been good so far,” said Ely head coach Jayne Dusich. “We’ve had some good practices and we have a lot of kids this year. It’s pretty spread out so there are quite a few kids that have to do some learning. Last I counted we were at 47 but someone new joins every day.”
The program graduated 10 boys and girls last year, including Section 7A powerhouse Luke Olson. Young runners are flocking to the team, however, to make up for those that aged out.
“You usually don’t have as many new kids as we do this year. Many of them are just learning what it’s like to run like this so we have a lot of work to do.”
On the boys’ team, seniors Emmett Faltesek and Jasper Johnston are leading the pack for Ely this year along with junior Gabriel Pointer, all of which return from last year’s team that advanced to state after taking second at the section meet.
“They’re in really good shape right now,” Dusich said. “They’ve been training all summer for this so they’re looking good.”
The boys will also be joined by junior John Hakalen, sophomores Jake Cochran and Joey Bianco and freshman Leo Stalmer.
“The boys team looks good again. They’re going to be competitive like they have been the last few years.”
The girls will be led by sophomore and 2018 state qualifier Zoe Devine as well as fellow sophomores Sydney Durkin and Phoebe Helms. Seniors on this year’s squad include Julia Schwinghamer and Brynn Vollom. They’ll be joined by juniors Cora Olson, Gracie Pointer and Laura Holmstrom.
“There’s a lot of girls that will be competing for those top spots on the team. I think we won’t know exactly how they shake out until they really get out there and have a race.”
As will most schools on the Iron Range, Ely will be competing strictly against other teams in the area as meets have been limited to just three teams running at a time. With other issues popping up as well, Dusich just wants things to be as normal as possible for her runners.
“My timer canceled out on my this year so now at our meets coaches will have to time their own kids and go from there. Meets will be down to just two or three teams running at a time and then more teams coming in after those teams have left the course. Things will be different but we’re trying to make it business as usual as much as we can.”
No matter the issues, Dusich says her teams are ready to run.
“Our kids just want to get out and race. I don’t think these obstacles are going to matter to them. Hopefully there’s going to be some good competition. The only downfall right now is there isn’t a section meet as of yet. I think we’ll just be going day by day and hopefully get our meets in. If we’re lucky we’ll get through all of them with no problems.”
Ultimately, getting things back on track is Dusich’s main goal for her team.
“They’re just excited to be out here and doing something. They’re glad to be out and running every day again. Let’s hope things stay as normal as they can for us up here.”
