CHERRY — The unbeaten Ely Volleyball team fought off a tough Cherry squad on Thursday night.
The Timberwolves ran their record to 3-0 with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 victory over the Tigers.
“That was the best we have played so far this year,” Ely coach Megan Wognum said. “They showed up tonight and battled out there.”
The Tigers jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in game one. A Lauren Staples ace serve and a Oryann Trucano kill at the net gave them the four point lead.
The Timberwolves battled their way back into the game as a Kellen Thomas kill made it a 8-8 contest. Ely kept it up to take a 12-8 lead, forcing the Tigers to take a timeout.
The teams traded points until a Staples ace serve made it an 18-15 contest.
“They didn’t panic out there,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “They stayed out there and played every point.”
The Timberwolves extended their lead when Courtney Eilrich had a big block at the net to put Ely on top 22-18. One of Annikka Mattson’s four ace serves on the night made it a 24-18 game. The game came to an end on a Cherry service error.
“We played hard out there at the net,” Wognum said. “They really executed when we had to.”
Game two saw the Timberwolves race out to a quick 8-3 lead, forcing the Tigers to take an early timeout. The Timberwolves’ Thomas collected three straight aces to make it a 9-3 Ely lead.
Cherry fought back into the game and brought it back to a 13-10 contest when Trucano had a big block at the net.
“That was like I said, they just were not giving up out there,” Adkisson said.
The teams traded points until the Timberwolves had a 24-21 lead and looked to make it a 2-0 contest. But the Tigers were not going to go quietly.
They continued to battle at the net and cut the Ely lead to 24-22 after a Clare Thomas tip but the Timberwolves picked up the next point and took a 2-0 lead with the 25-22 set win.
“That was another good game we played,” Wognum said. “They did everything they had to do to win the game.”
Game three went back and forth until Ely picked up three service aces from Eilrich to grab a significant lead, 14-7.
The Timberwolves added a couple more points and forced the Tigers to use up their timeouts.
A Kate Coughlin kill made it a 24-17 Ely lead and a return error from Cherry brought the match to an end.
“Overall it was a good night for us,” Wognum said. “Now they need to just get ready and bring it out to the court at practice tomorrow.”
The 3-0 Timberwolves were led by Coughlin with 10 kills while Thomas added 9.
Katrina Seliskar had 27 set assists and six digs. Mattson and Eilrich each had 4 ace serves.
Ely will play in the Greenway tournament this weekend.
Cherry was led by Trucano with 12 kills, while Staples added 15 set assists.
The Tigers will travel to Floodwood on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.