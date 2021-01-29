ELY — Zoe Devine and Jasper Johnston each came through with a strong performance Thursday at the Ely Timberwolf Skiathlon to win their respective divisions in the 7.2K event.
Devine, a sophomore, skied to a time of 25.31, which helped Ely win the girls’ team title, while senior Johnston’s mark of 20.15 led the Timberwolves to second place.
The girls’ team accumulated 391 points thanks to a third-place finish by Phoebe Helms (27:34), fourth place by Ava Skustad (28:59), and fifth place from Julia Schwinghamer (29:07).
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was second in the girls’ division with 381 points and Two Harbors-Cook County was third at 177.
On the boys’ side, Ely was just two points behind C-E-C, which won the meet, 386-384. Two Harbors-Cook County was third at 89.
The Timberwolves Gabriel Pointer crossed in third place with a time of 21:57, while Jon Hakala was sixth in 23:57, and Micah Larson was 10th with a mark of 26:28.
