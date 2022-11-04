ELY—If you had asked Ely cross country coach Jayne Dusich which of her teams would advance to the state meet, she’d almost certainly tell you it would have been the Timberwolves boys team.
But with about a week to go before the section meet, Dusich began to realize that her girls team might have a solid chance of advancing to state and they did just that, putting up a score of 76 to finish one behind Carlton, earning a team trip to St. Olaf today.
While her boys team fell one place short, sophomore Caid Chittum had himself a day and took one of 7A’s six individual spots.
On her girls team, Dusich said the late realization, combined with some newfound team cohesion helped lead the Timberwolves to state.
“We were looking at results from other teams in the section and I just thought, ‘Well who else is there?’ We knew South Ridge and Carlton were going to be there. We had only ran against them once and I don’t think we had our full team on those days and neither did they so there were some questions.
“We figured we had a chance and then the girls really gave it their all. Almost everyone had their best days and they all kind of just came together and worked as a team. The girls didn’t really gel together as a team until maybe the last three weeks so it started to feel really different once they came together.”
The Ely girls were led by a second place finish from eighth grader Molly Brophy and an eighth place finish from senior Zoe Devine.
“We knew those two would be out in the front. But Molly really pushed it. She was quite a bit in front right from the start of the race and I was worried for her at first. The other girls were going to let her do all the work and eventually try to pass her. She held on every time. She was so focused and you could tell by just looking at her face. The girl from South Ridge passed her with about 400 meters to go. She had a stronger kick but she still ran really well. That was her best time ever.”
“Zoe was one of those girls sticking near the front of the pack too. If we hadn’t made it as a team, she’d still be one of the girls making it to state which is always a good feeling. She had a really nice race. They both did.”
Claire Blauch (13th), Phoebe Helms (29th) and Elsa Ellerbroek (30th) round out the Wolves’ scoring top five with Dusich saying all three have been having great seasons to help out the team.
“Claire is kind of new this year. She was in two years ago but she was out after spraining her ankle last year. She really trained hard for this season and improved a lot to make it to 13th. Phoebe has really held in there and continues to be a solid runner for us. Elsa, she’s a ninth grader and it’s her first year on varsity. Every race she’s improved and moved up in time.”
The sixth and seventh runners in Anna Dunn and Kiarstin Eaton also helped push the team and have shown great growth as well.
“I told Anna that if she wanted to run, she had to run fast. And she showed that at IRCs. and then again at this meet, running her two best times. Kiarstin, my other runner, she’s improved seven minutes from last year to this year which is really just amazing. They all came together as a team.”
—
Sophomore Caid Chittum is making his first state meet appearance after taking fifth at sections. Dusich says Chittum ran with the front pack from start to finish.
“He’s been running really well this year and he’s just so happy that he made it. He went out there and tried to stay with those top runners. The meet winner was way out and front but everyone from 2nd to 7th, they were all close together so Caid hung around with them to make it to state.”
Dusich says Chittum’s attitude heading into state has been pretty positive and she expects him to settle in nicely once the starting gun sounds.
“I think he’s in a more focused space. He’s really focused on this one last race. I think he’s a little anxious because he knows this is a big deal, especially when you’re running by yourself and without a team. He’ll be in the same starting box with the rest of the boys from our section so hopefully that calms him down because he knows them so well.
“He should be fine. He’s not going to go out there and try to take the lead. He’s not that kind of runner but I think he’ll be comfortable once he gets out. Hopefully he doesn’t get too boxed in right away at the beginning, but he should be OK after that.”
—
As far as goals for her runners, Dusich says the girls might not have a concrete idea of what they hope to do until they get out on the practice course the day before the race.
“A lot of them are just excited to be going. Zoe and Molly know what to expect but the rest of them are new to this. Once we get down there and get on the course, then they’ll start thinking a little bit about what they need to do and have a better idea of what things will be like.”
For Chittum, despite the rest of the boys team failing to qualify, the sophomore has extra incentive to have his best race.
“He wants to get under 17 minutes which would be really nice. The course in Duluth was a bit different than we’re used to, kind of hilly and zig-zaggy. We didn’t know that course but we should know this course a bit better at state. He’ll be running with plenty of fast people so we’re hoping he can put down a fairly fast time.
“He knows that we’re graduating some guys this year so he’ll be the one teaching some of these younger guys coming up in the next few years. Hopefully he can get them up to speed and we can stay competitive as a team.”
