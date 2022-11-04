ELY—If you had asked Ely cross country coach Jayne Dusich which of her teams would advance to the state meet, she’d almost certainly tell you it would have been the Timberwolves boys team.

But with about a week to go before the section meet, Dusich began to realize that her girls team might have a solid chance of advancing to state and they did just that, putting up a score of 76 to finish one behind Carlton, earning a team trip to St. Olaf today.

