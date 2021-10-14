ELY — The Ely volleyball team cruised in a 3-0 (25-, 26-24, 25-15) sweep over Mountain Iron-Buhl on Tuesday night.
Rachel Coughlin paced the Timberwolves offense at the net with 11 kills, three blocks and seven digs. Katrina Seliskar commanded the floor with 34 set assists and a block. Kellen Thomas added nine kills, six blocks, seven digs and two aces while Kate Coughlin finished eight eight kills and eight blocks.
“It was really nice to see everyone contribute a bit to the game tonight,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “I am so thankful to have a team that contributes in all aspects of the game. We have three regular season games left this season and we are looking forward to a good rest of the season.”
Ely is set to host Bigfork on Tuesday.
North Woods 3,
N-K 0
At Cook, the North Woods volleyball team started and finished solid in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-14) over visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday night.
The Grizzlies attack was led by Hannah Kinsey who finished with 10 kills and four blocks. Skyler Yernatich tallied eight kills and 12 digs. Addy Hartway and Abbi Shuster each had five kills while Shuster added two ace serves. Morgan Burnett finished her night with 23 set assists, six aces, six kills and three blocks.
North Woods will travel to Chisholm on Monday.
