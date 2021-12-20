GRAND RAPIDS — The Ely Nordic ski team came away with two individual champions and a team win Saturday at the Grand Rapids Invite held at Mt. Itasca.
Senior Gabriel Pointer won the 7.6 kilometer varsity boys race with a time of 24:44.3 while junior Zoe Devine won the girls race with a time of 27:27.9. The girls were the overall team champions with 381 points.
Mesabi East Area won the boys race with 385 points. The Giants were paced in the boys race by Carter Skelton’s second place finish (25:12.6). In the girls race, Aubree Skelton was the top Giant with a sixth place finish and a time of 29:48.0. The girls team finished third overall.
The scoring top four for the Ely girls included Phoebe Helms in fifth (29:42.1), Ava Skustad in seventh (30:26.9) and Gracie Pointer in 10th (31:32.2).
The Ely boys only had three skiers compete in the varsity race with Jon Hakala taking third (25:33.7) and Micah Larson finishing fifth (27:02.7).
The Mesabi East girls rounded out their scoring top four with Liz Nelson in 15th (32:50.8), Mia Stark in 17th (33:43.2) and Wrenna Galloway in 18th (33:46.4).
Area Nordic teams will be back in action on Jan. 4 at the Ely Classic Invite.
