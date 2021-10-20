ELY — The Ely volleyball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins this week, defeating Cook County 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-14, 25-16) on Monday before downing Bigfork 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-13) on Tuesday.
Against the Vikings, the Ely offense flowed through Rachel Coughlin, who finished with a team-high 19 kills to go along with a block and a team-high 23 digs.
Katrina Seliskar finished with 41 set assists, 13 digs and three aces. Kate Coughlin added five kills, 18 digs and two aces and Kellen Thomas had 11 kills, a block and 16 digs. Madeline Kallberg finished with six kills and two aces.
Against the Huskies, Rachel and Kate Coughlin again played strong for Ely, with the former tallying 11 kills, one block and three aces. The latter finished with seven kills and two aces.
Seliskar added 25 set assists, 10 digs and three aces. Thomas finished with five kills and a block and Raven Sainio had four kills and an ace.
“I am so proud of how hard these girls have worked this season,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. “Although our regular season is over, the real work begins now as we head into playoffs. We look forward to some solid practices in the days ahead.”
Ely finishes the regular season with a record of 18-6 overall and are currently projected as the top seed of Section 7A’s northern subsection. The Wolves are expected to host a round of 16 game this coming Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.