ELY — Ely’s Erron Anderson rushed for 138 yards and the Timberwolves came up with a stout defensive effort to knock off Carlton in their home opener Friday, 26-6.
Quarterback Mason Davis also ran for 53 yards while also completing seven passes for 100 yards. Harry Simons added four receptions for 35 yards.
Eddie Prijatel led the way on defense with 15 tackles, several other Timberwolves added eight tackles each and Simons intercepted two Carlton passes.
Ely (1-0) hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl Friday.
