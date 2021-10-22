Seeds for the upcoming Section 7A Volleyball Tournament were released on Friday with one area team earning the right to host a play-in game this coming Monday and numerous teams set to host second round games on Wednesday.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team is the No. 8 seed in the northern subsection of 7A and will open tournament play on Monday as they host No. 9 Littlefork-Big Falls at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will earn the right to take on No. 1 Ely on Wednesday.
Northeast Range is the No. 2 seed in the north and will play host to the winner of No. 7 Deer River and No. 10 Bigfork on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chisholm earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Cherry while North Woods is the fourth seed and will host No. 5 Nashwauk-Keewatin.
In the southern half of the bracket, Barnum was the top overall seed and will take on the winner of No.8 Wrenshall and No. 9 Silver Bay. Floodwood was the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 7 Duluth Marshall and No. 10 Lakeview Christian.
South Ridge earned the third seed and will host No. 6 Carlton. No. 5 Cromwell-Wright will travel to No. 4 Cook County.
Play-in games between the 7-10 seeds are set for Monday at 7 p.m. Second round contests will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. and the quarterfinals are set for Friday at 7 p.m. High seeds will host all games in the first three rounds.
The Section 7A semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 3 while the championship will be on Saturday, Nov. 6. The site for the final two rounds is tentatively set for Hibbing.
