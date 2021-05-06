VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team didn’t let Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Duluth East trip them up Thursday as they cruised past Hibbing 6-1, moving one step closer in their quest for Section 7A’s No. 1 seed.
The Wolverines picked up wins at three of four singles spots and swept all three doubles matches to take down the Bluejackets. A majority of the matches were completed outdoors which meant blistering winds played a factor into each stroke.
On the singles side, Jared Delich took down Hibbing’s Isaac Hildenbrand in quick fashion, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot. The Bluejackets got their lone point of the match at No. 2 singles, with Drew Anderson falling behind early in the first set, but completing the comeback to earna straight sets win over Jack Elliot, 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Rock Ridge’s Gavin Benz had little issue picking up a win, dropping just one game in his 6-0, 6-1 win over Tristen Babich. Finally at fourth singles, the Wolverines’ Jake Bradach easily picked up a win, defeating Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur continued their winning ways at the No. 1 spot for Rock Ridge, not dropping a single game in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Hibbing’s Jack Gabardi and Isaiah HIldenbrand.
At the No.2 spot, Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin cruised 6-0 in the first set against the ‘Jackets’ Andrew Hendrickson and Christian Dickson and then closed things out in the second set to win the mat, 6-2.
Finally at No. 3 doubles, Keegan Ruedebusch and Chace Powell dropped one game in each of their sets to take down Hbbing’s Benny Galli and Gavin Schieberger, 6-1, 6-1.
On the win, Rock Ridge head coach Jeff Mauston commended his team for enduring the conditions and playing at the level fitting of a No. 1 seed.
“We wanted to play out in the wind. You have to do that because all of the section matches will be outdoors so we need to be ready for it,” Mauston said. “We’re getting most of our practices done outdoors now and our last five matches have been outside as well so we’re becoming more prepared for it.
“When it comes to playing a younger, more inexperienced team like Hibbing, they throw a lot of awkward balls at you and I think our guys handled that very well today. I was pleased with the effort I saw.”
On the play of his top doubles team and his No. 1 singles player, Mauston said the matches were solid for all three players.
“Jared has been struggling a bit at that No. 1 spot but he had a fantastic match today against a very strong player. He was taking the ball deep and had a lot of hop in his step. He looked like he was settled in and getting some of that confidence back.
“Our one doubles is as
good as you see. They didn’t waste any time and you won’t find a better one doubles team in a long time compared to those two.”
Taking on Duluth East and Hibbing in back-to-back days, Mauston says his team is performing at a high level and their goal of earning Section 7A’s No. 1 seed is within reach.
“We’re after it right now. A section match against Hibbing will always get us fired up and we came prepared today. East was another tough one but they’re a fun team to play and I’d play them every day of the week if we could. We may not have won the match but our guys are getting better every day and that’s the goal.”
Rock Ridge will take on Buffalo and Thief River Falls in back-to-back matches on Saturday, something Mauston and the Wolverines look forward to.
“Our conditioning is solid but playing two matches in one day is a different kind of conditioning. We’ll go straight up with Buffalo and they’re a bigger school so it should be fun. Thief River Falls we’ve already seen so we’ll change up the lineup a bit and get some looks at some individual stuff. It should be a fun day.”
Rock Ridge 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Drew Anderson, H, def. Jack Elliot, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Tristen Babich, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Jake Bradach, RR def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Jack Gabardi/Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Andrew Hendrickson/Christian Dickson, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Keegan Ruedebusch/Chace Powell, RR, def. Benny Galli/Gavin Scheiberger, 6-1, 6-1.
Wednesday’s Match
Duluth East 4,
RockRidge 3
At Duluth, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team battled for with Duluth East for the second time this season on Wednesday and once again weren’t able to pull out the win, falling in a tight 4-3 battle to the Greyhounds.
As in their season opener with Duluth East last month, the Wolverines earned wins at all three doubles spots, but failed to earn a point in singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur were victorious in straight sets, defeating East’s Oscar Lindaman and Karl Kimber 6-2, 6-2. At second doubles, Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin needed three sets to take down Andre Good and Ewen Moe, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Finally at third singles, Keegan Ruedebusch and Chace Powell grinded out a win in three sets, defeating Ryan Fowler and Chase Baumgarten 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Rock Ridge was less fortunate in singles, however. Jared Delich fell to Dane Patten in the top spot 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Ty Kruger downed Jack Elliot, 6-0, 6-1.
At third singles, Gavin Benz fell to Ryan Deleney 6-2, 6-1 while Jake Bradach fell in straight sets at the No. 4 spots to Thomas Gunderson, 6-0, 6-3.
SOFTBALL
Ely 15
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
ELY — Lydia Delich struck out 11 and also went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Eveleth-Gilbert past Ely, 15-0 in five innings.
The Bears’ Marissa Anderson and Anna Westby both went 2-for-4 in the shutout.
Ely was led by Sydni Richards and Rachel Coughlin, who each went 1-for-2.
Timberwolves head coach Cory Lassi said E-G’s experience over his team’s youth was the key difference.
Ely (3-5) plays at North Woods on Friday. E-G (4-7) plays at North Woods Monday.
Cherry 11
North Woods 0
COOK — The Tigers got off to a fast start en route to the 10-run rule victory over the Grizzlies Thursday.
Lauren Staples tossed a two-hitter over five innings of work. She struck out 12.
Hailey Greenly had three hits and and RBI; Bailey Kowarsch had three hits and three RBI; and Jessa Schroetter and Thea Besch each had two hits. Staples added a double.
“We wanted them to get out to a better start, and we did that,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “We came out of the gate strong at the beginning, then we put the game out of reach by the third.
“It was a total reversal from everything we’ve seen from our past games. It was a step forward for us. We have to keep working to keep that going.”
Brodeen tossed five innings for North Woods. She gave up 13 hits, struck out two and walked three.
Thiel and Yernatich both hit doubles for the Grizzlies.
CHS 533 00 — 11 13 0
NW 000 00 — 0 2 2
Cherry: Lauren Staples (W) and Jessa Schroetter; North Woods: E Brodeen (L) and A Thiel; 2B — Staples, Thiel, S Yernatich.
BASEBALL
Littlefork-Big Falls 11,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 7
At Littlefork, Brant Tiedeman and Damian Tapio each went 2-for-3 for Mountain Iron-Buhl Thursday, but it wasn’t quite enough in an 11-7 loss to the Vikings.
The Rangers Braden Tiedeman added a double, while several others added a hit. Tapio and Braden Tiedeman shared the pitching duties for MI-B.
Littlefork-Big Falls was led by A.J. Knaeble with two hits and Jacob Pendergast with a double.
MI-B (1-8) plays at South Ridge Monday.
