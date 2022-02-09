Wolverines wrestling wins twice as Benz passes 150 career wins

RUSH CITY — The Rock Ridge wrestling team wrapped up their regular season on Tuesday with a pair of wins in Rush City, defeating North Branch 53-17, before taking down Rush City/Braham 48-33.
In the process, Wolverines senior Gavin Benz earned career win No. 150, adding to his standout high school career.
The Wolverines started their night with the Vikings. At 106 pounds, North Branch’s Jake Backer got the win over Grayson Bennett, winning by technical fall. At 113 pounds, Jake Neari picked up the first win for Rock Ridge, pinning North Branch’s Ethan Kester 1:28 into the contest. The Wolverines added to their lead at 130 pounds with Dutch Hedblom winning by technical fall over Parker Larson.
Leading 11-5, Colton Gallus made it 17-5 with a win by forfeit at 132 pounds. Michael Thao got the next win for North Branch at 138 pounds, beating Rock Ridge’s Jacob Burress 8-3 to score three points for the Vikings. The Wolverines’ Erik Sundquist got his team back in the winning column, pinning Joseph Krenz just 34 seconds into their match to make it 23-8 in favor of the Wolverines.
Gavin Benz scored another six for the Wolverines winning by forfeit at 152 pounds. North Branch’s Brandt Bombard scored three for the Vikings with a win over Damian Tapio at 160, 4-2. The Vikings scored six more with a forfeit at 170 pounds to make it 29-17.
Rock Ridge didn’t drop another match with Gavin Falnnigan pinning Tanner Cummings at 3:47 in their 182 pounds bout. Following that, Keegan Comer and Corey Beier earned wins by forfeit at 192 and 220, respectively. Finally at 285, Ian Leucken pinned North Branch’s Carson Gariepy at 25 seconds to put the final score at 43-17.
Against the Tigers of Rush City/Braham, the Wolverines fell behind early with Tucker Gould pinning Bennett at 3:19 in their 106 pound match. Neari then tied things up at 113 with a pin of Anthony Graves at 3:19.
Dutch Hedblom gave the Wolverines a lead at 120 pounds with a pin of Landon Luckoff at 1:34. Rush City earned a win by forfeit at 126 to knot things up and then retook the lead with Isaak Coolidge defeating Gallus 4-3 for three points at 132.
The Tigers’ lead was extended with Landon Umbreit pinning Burress at 1:30 in their 138 pounds contest but Rock Ridge fought back and got pins from Erik Sundquist at 145 (1:52 vs. Kevin Gorman) and Gavin Benz at 152 (1:59 vs. Kaden Gorman) to retake the lead, 24-21. Benz’ victory brought his career total to 151 wins.
Tapio earned six points for the Wolverines with a win by forfeit at 160 before Flannigan earned a win by fall at 3:35 over Kesse Eklund at 170 to make it 36-21 in favor of Rock Ridge.
Dalton Bengston won by forfeit at 182 for Rush City before Beier pinned John Cacioppo at 3:39 in their 195 pounds match to pick up six for Rock Ridge. Comer earned the Wolverines’ final win of the night, pinning Jace Allerton at 5:19 in their 220 pounds match. The Tigers won the 285 pound match by forfeit to put the final score at 48-33 in favor of the Wolverines.
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said his team was still a bit thin in numbers due to injury and illness but, once more, those who did wrestle did everything they could to help get a win for the Wolverines.
“I really don’t know how these kids do it but the ones that are wrestling rise to the challenge and are able to pick up the win,” Benz said. “It is obvious that they have come to realize and are confident in themselves. They can wrestle with anyone and be successful and that’s great to see, especially at this point in the season.”
On Gavin Benz passing the 150 career win mark, coach Benz said it was a big accomplishment and the senior approaches an ever bigger milestone.
“That, in itself, is quite an accomplishment. The school record is 157 wins and is held by his father Garrett, who graduated in 1998.”
The Section 7AA team tournament begins next Thursday and Benz says the team will need to keep working hard as they hit the final stretch.
“We just need to keep practicing as we have been, rest and get healthy for next week when we travel to Grand Rapids.”
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Section 7A Quarterfinals
Duluth Marshall 2,
Rock Ridge 0
At Duluth, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team saw their season come to an end on Tuesday, falling in the Section 7A Quarterfinals to Duluth Marshall 2-0.
No further information on the contest was made available before the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90,
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 66
At Cloquet, a combined 55 points from Asher Zubich and Nik Jesch was enough to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl past Fond du Lac Ojibwe Tuesday night, 90-66.
Zubich led all scorers with 32 points including four made threes while Jesh added 23 and three made threes. Cooper Salinas chipped in with eight for the Rangers.
Jordell Brown paced FDL with 24 points. Mukwa Bellinger finished with 20.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-6) will host Breck on Saturday.
MIB 40 50 — 90
FDL 33 33 — 66
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 32, Cooper Salinas 8, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 4, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 6, Nik Jesch 23, Braxton Negen 4, MiCaden Clines 5; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Jesch 3, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 4-14; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 24, Tyree Diver 5, Trey Diver 8, Mukwa Bellinger 20, Preston Foss 6, Jeff DeFoe 4; Three pointers: Brown 3, Bellinger 2, DeFoe 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Tr. Diver.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Duluth Marshall 61,
Virginia 51
At Duluth, the Hilltoppers downed the Blue Devils Tuesday night, 61-51.
Further information was not made available to the Mesabi Tribune.
Cherry 72,
North Woods 63
At Cook, the Cherry girls’ basketball team held on for a 72-63 win over North Woods Tuesday night.
The Tigers led the contest at halftime, 34-24.
Further information was not made available to the Mesabi Tribune.
