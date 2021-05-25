VIRGINIA — Coming into this season as a brand new program with players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team set the bar high and looked to achieve tough goals in Year 1.
The Wolverines achieved a major milestone Tuesday afternoon, downing Aitkin in the Section 7A championship 7-0 to advance to their first state tournament in program history.
Rock Ridge head coach Jeff Mauston commended the Gobblers for a well-fought match and his squad for taking care of business with a trophy on the line.
“The score said 7-0 but some of those points were close matches,” Mauston said. “We knew Aitkin was going to give us a tough match and our guys had to go out there and battle to get some of those wins.
“Our matches at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles looked dicey at first. Both matches we went down 5-2 so I went outside and took a few laps. I come back inside and now it’s 5-4 and both sets got turned around in our favor.”
Mauston says the hard nosed style of play that helped turn things around in those matches is a good representation of the entire team.
“That’s the story of the way these guys play. They don’t get overly frustrated. They understand exactly what they’re after when they step out on the court. I’m very proud of them and they’re just competitors.”
First off the courts for the Wolverines were senior captains Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur, quickly earning a win at the No. 1 doubles spot over Josh Hagestuen and Ben Harris, 6-2, 6-0. The pair of veterans have been anchors for Rock Ridge all season with Mauston commending their teamwork and reliability when they were needed most.
“Those two are guys that compete to the very end but they’re also just such good doubles players. They understand how doubles works and that whole process. You can teach a little bit of it but instincts are a big part of their game.
“I always say, you have to have a few bullets in your gun that you can rely on. Scherf and Westerbur are our two bullets. You know going into every match that you can rely on them for a point no matter what.”
Three other matches for Rock Ridge finished in short order with Gavin Benz defeating Blaise Sanford at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0, Jake Bradach downing Zander Peterson at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, 6-0, and the No. 3 doubles pairing of Keegan Ruedebusch and Ryan Manninen dispatching Aitkin’s Joey Haasken and Wyatt Crowther, 6-1, 6-0.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich and Aitkin’s James Much split their first two sets, with Delich taking the first 6-2 before dropping the second 6-4. The pair played a 10-point tiebreaker to determine the match winner. With Delch playing his best tennis of the match, the sophomore wasted no time in securing the win, dominating the tiebreaker 10-0.
In No. 2 singles, the Wolverines’ Jack Elliot quickly fell down to the Gobblers’ Owen Hagen, 4-2, but just as Mauston said, found a way to fight back and took the first set 7-5. Elliot cruised in the second set to secure the win, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin followed a similar trajectory in their match, struggling early in the first before turning things around to win 7-5. They too closed out their match in quick fashion, securing the straight sets win 6-3.
For a program that became Rock Ridge not long before the season even began, Mauston says it was clear from the beginning that the transition from two teams to one was going to be an easy one.
“When you get kids of such great quality that we have at Virginia and bring them together with kids of equal quality from Eveleth, you know it’s going to work out. They’re all just great students. Athletically, they’re top shelf as well. You don’t have problems combining teams like that.
“People on the outside looking in might think there would be trouble but the kids from Eveleth came in and fit in right away. There was no animosity and they were ready to play right away. The kids coming together would jell with anybody.”
When it comes to competing at the state tournament, Mauston believes this team is as strong as any other he’s taken to the big dance.
“I’ve taken a lot of teams to state and this one is as good as any other I’ve taken. We’re deep, solid all the way through. If we get a decent draw we could go somewhere. I think we’re good enough to be in the top three at state. In Class A, a lot depends on the draw so we’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out.”
The Wolverines will continue with more section tennis action today and Thursday as they take part in the Section 7A individual tournament in Hibbing. Rock Ridge will be sending their top two singles players in Delich and Elliot as well as their top two doubles pairings in Westerbur/Scherf and Bialke/Berlin.
Their team goal already accomplished, Mauston says he’s looking forward to what the individual tournament brings.
“It’s like gravy on potatoes. It’s extra tennis. We should have a top seed in both singles and doubles and I think our No. 2 players should be seeded highly as well. Our second doubles is hard to beat and Jack Elliot is a tough opponent when he plays with confidence.
“Hopefully we’ll send as many as we can to state individually so we can spend the whole week down there.”
This year’s Class A State Tournament is set for June 8-11 and will be played at St. Cloud Tech High School.
Rock Ridge 7, Aitkin 0
Singles: No .1 Jared Delich, RR, def. James Much, 6-2, 4-6, [10-0]; No. 2 Jack Elliot, RR, def. Owen Hagen, 7-5, 6-2; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Blaise Sanford, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Zander Peterson, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Josh Hagestuen/Ben Harris, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Seth Watts/James St. Clair, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 Keegan Ruedebusch/Ryan Manninen, RR, def. Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.