Wolverines win first dual meet in the pool

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ swim team kicked off their first ever meet in style Thursday night, downing visiting Two Harbors 55-39, setting many new team records in the process.
The Wolverines won five of the 11 events on tap, but strong finishes down the line carried their score above the Agates.
Maggie Koskela got the first win for Rock Ridge, taking home first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:45.56. Taylor Harju took second for the Wolverines with a time of 2:50.69.
Jaclyn Parks also came away a winner, coming in first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:18.83. Harju was again second, finishing with a time of 1:20.65.
Dani Logan earned a first place finish for herself and Rock Ridge, taking home gold in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:12.20. Teammate Mia Stark was runner-up shortly behind her at 6:16.08.
Emma Vukmanich was the next Wolverine to get a win, winning the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:13.15. Koskela took second at 1:15.15.
Finally, the Rock Ridge 400 freestyle relay team picked up a win, with Elise Hoard, Ellie Robillard, Vukmanich and Stark putting down a time of 4:11.12 for the win. Avah Kraushaar, Logan, Elli Bjorge and Parks took second for the Wolverines, stopping the clock at 4:16.26.
The Wolverines had numerous other second place finishes on the day including the 200 medley relay (Kenzie Rassmussen, Paige Tverberg, Grace Redmond, Kylee Okland) with a time of 2:33.46, Kraushaar in the 200 freestyle (2:24.01), Hailey Pechonick in the 50 freestyle (28.19), Hoard in the 100 freestyle (1:02.94) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Aby Roush, Edmond, Oakland and Marian Louks (2:11.57).
Rock Ridge will be back in the pool on Thursday when they host Superior.
Rock Ridge 55, Two Harbors 39
200 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors A, 2:24.86; 2, Rock Ridge (Kenzie Rassmussen, Paige Tverberg, Grace Redmond, Kylee Okland), 2:33.46; 3, Two Harbors B, 2:33.49.
200 freestyle: 1, Livia Dugas, TH, 2:15.99; 2, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 2:24.01; 3, Izzy Smith, RR, 2:25.07.
200 individual medley: 1, Maggie Koskela, RR, 2:45.56; 2, Taylor Harju, RR, 2:50.69; 3, Lucy Nelson, TH, 2:56.41.
50 freestyle: 1, Maddy Bornstad, TH, 28.00; 2, Hailey Pechonick, RR, 28.19, Aby Roush, RR, 29.80.
100 butterfly: 1, Jaclyn Parks, RR, 1:18.83; 2, Harju, RR, 1:20.65; 3, Josie Falk, TH, 1:26.80.
100 freestyle: 1, Dugas, TH, 1:01.03; 2, Elise Hoard, RR, 1:02.94; 3, Bjornstad, TH, 1:03.96.
500 freestyle: Dani Logan, RR, 6:12.20; 2, Mia Stark, RR, 6:16.08; 3, Marlee Hogenson, TH, 6:35.36.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors A, 1:59.61; 2, Rock Ridge B (Roush, Edmond, Okland, Marian Louks), 2:11.57; Two Harbors B, 2:17.72.
100 backstroke: 1, Emma Vukmanich, RR, 1:13.15; 2, Koskela, RR, 1:15.15; 3, Nelson, TH, 1:23.96.
100 breaststroke: 1, Sarah Swardstrom, TH, 1:28.14; 2, Lucie Suomi, TH, 1:29.96; 3, Maija Rantala, RR, 1:30.10.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Hoard, Ellie Robillard, Vukmanich, Stark), 4:11.12; 2, Rock Ridge B (Kraushaar, Logan, Ellie Bjorge, Parks), 4:16.26; 3, Two Harbors A, 4:28.20.
International Falls 59,
Northeast Range/Ely 31
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swimming team fell in their season opener to International Falls, 59-31.
The Nighthawks picked up first place finishes in two events with Anna Larson finishing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:36.04 and Lily Tedrick winning the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:42.25.
NR/E got several runner-up finishes including Kelly Thompson in the 50 freestyle (30.09) and the 100 freestyle (1:07.25), Lily Tedrick in the 100 butterfly (1:18.76) and Maggie Dammann in the 100 backstroke (1:23.01).
The Nighthawks also finished second in all three relays with Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Larson and Thompson touching second in the 200 medley relay (2:25.34), Tedrick, Larson, Anderson and Grace Sundell taking second in the 200 free relay (2:01.55) and Tedrick, Larson, Anderson and Thompson finishing runner-up in the 400 free relay (4:26.19).
The Nighthawks will host Mesabi East on Thursday.
International Falls 59, Northeast Range/Ely 31
200 medley relay: 1, International Falls A, 2:09.93; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Anna Larson, Kelly Thompson (2:25.34); 3, International Falls B, 2:26.69.
200 freestyle: 1, Larson, NRE, 2:36.04; 2, Lila Woods, IF, 2:53.70; 3, Lauren Olson, NRE, 2:54.43.
200 individual medley: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRe, 2:42.25; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:50.87; 3, Sylvia Valenzuela, IF, 2:15.66.
50 freestyle: 1, Jillian Bilen, IF, 27.61; 2, Thompson, NRE, 30.09; 3, Grace Jensen, IF, 32.07.
100 butterfly: 1, 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:09.52; 2, Tedrick, 1:18.76; 3, Valenzuela, IF, 1:36.99.
100 freestyle: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:06.69; 2, Thompson, NRE, 1:07.25; 3, Elizabeth Jantzen, 1:08.41.
500 freestyle: 1, Bowles, IF, 6:40.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 1:56.21; 2, Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Larson, Anderson, Grace Sundell); 3, International Falls B, 2:09.12.
100 backstroke: 1, Jensen, IF, 1:21.84; 2, Maggie Dammann, NRE, 1:23.01; 3, Jantzen, IF, 1:23.16.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ford, IF, 1:24.13; 2, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:30.21; 3, Alli Krekelberg, NRE, 1:33.40.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:25.68; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Larson, Anderson, Thompson), 4:26.19; 3, International Falls B, 5:10.63.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.