Wolverines track cruises at Taconite Invite

AURORA — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track and field teams picked up a win Friday, capturing the Taconite Invite crown at the Mesabi East High School track.
The Wolverine girls finished with 168.5 points, sneaking by the Giants at 158. Mountain Iron-Buhl was fourth (61) with Chisholm taking fifth (59) out of eight teams.
The Wolverine boys dominated the competition with 231 points, more than twice as many as the runner-up Giants (97). Chisholm was third with 88 points while Mountain Iron-Buhl finished sixth (52).
Despite taking second, the Mesabi East girls racked up nine event wins compared to just two from Rock Ridge. Elli Theel led the way, winning the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.46 and the long jump with a best mark of 15 feet, seven inches.
Theel was also on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams (along with Kylie Meyer, Lindsey Baribeau and Kora Forsline), with both relays winning with times of 53.02 and 1:53.58, respectively.
Bella Thomas won the 200 with a time of 30.47, Chloe Green finished first in the 3200 meter run (13:31.80), Baribeau won the triple jump (33 feet, two inches) and Hannah Baker took home the discus title (92 feet, nine and a half inches). The Giants 4x400 team of Thomas Baribeau, Kora Forsline and Olivia Forsline also picked up a win with a time of 4:29.63.
The Wolverines two wins on the day were split between the track and the field with Addison Youngren winning the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:10.56. Junior Sydney Fitzgerald then won the shot put, with a best heave of 38 feet, three inches, setting a new Mesabi East track record.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls picked up one win on the day, with Liz Nelson crossing the finish line first in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:38.91. Chisholm’s lone win of the day came in the high jump, with Tresa Baumgard clearing four feet, eight inches for the win.
On the boys side, Rock Ridge led the way with eight wins, including two from Cameron Stocke. Stocke won the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:50.87 and also set a new Mesabi East track record in the 400, taking the event with a time of 51.51.
Andrew Wilson was a winner in the 100 meter dash (11.97), Riley Krenz took the discus throw (121 feet, five inches) and Isaac Flatley won the shot put (44 feet, seven inches).
The Wolverines also took three relays with Wilson, Jake Burress, Dallas Williams and Griffin Krmpotich taking the 4x100 (47.06), Burress, Ryan Hergerg, Dallas Willians and Max Williams taking the 4x200 (1:40.06) and Aaron Nelson, Connor Matschiner, Jake Bradach and Jackson Kendall cruising in the 4x800 (8:56.21).
The Mesabi East boys ended the day with two wins, both from Jack Ribich who excelled in the horizontal jumps. Ribich took the long jump with a mark of 20 feet four inches while also winning the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, one and a half inches.
Mountain Iron-Buhl finished with one win with Michael French. Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel and Jefrey Kayfes taking the 4x400 with a time of 3:54.38.
Chisholm finished one win with Ethan Lauzen coming out on top in the high jump with a jump of five feet, eight inches.
A third Mesabi East track record was set on Friday with Nevis’ Jade Rypkema setting a new girls track record in the 1600 meter run. She finished with a time of 4:58.27.
Taconite Invite
Girls team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 168.5; 2, Mesabi East, 158; 3, International Falls, 134.5; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 61; 5, Chisholm, 59; 6, Nevis, 26; 7, Bigfork, 12; 8, Deer River/Northland, 7.
100: 1, Elli Theel, ME, 13.46; 2, Zoe Plombon, Chis, 1398; 3, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 14.07.
200: 1, Bella Thomas, ME, 30.47; 2, Anna Neyens, MIB, 30.72; 3, Kayden Maturi, RR, 31.31.
400: Addison Youngren, RR, 1:10.56; 2, Suzy Aubrey, MIB, 1:11.56; 3, Destiny Schmitz, Chis, 1:12.97.
800: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:38.91; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 2:42.67; 3, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 2:46.54.
1600: 1, Jady Rypkema, Nev, 4:58.27; 2, L. Nelson, MIB, 5:34.20; 3, Nora Stark, RR, 5:35.50.
3200: 1, Chloe Green, ME, 13:31.80; 2, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 14:17.48.
100 hurdles: 1, Jillian Bilben, IF, 18.74; 2, Maija Rantala, RR, 18.78; 3, Lucy Virant, RR, 19.04.
300 hurdles: 1, Maddie Lowe, IF, 53.75; 2, Olivia Forsline, ME, 54.97; 3, Rantala, RR, 56.93.
4x100: 1, Mesabi East (Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Theel), 53.02; 2, Rock Ridge (McKendrick Landwer, Ella Lamppa, Anna Fink, Ava Fink), 54.28; 3, Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Jezirae Flack, Plombon, Johnson), 56.51.
4x200: 1, Mesabi East (Meyer, K. Forsline, Baribeau, Theel), 1:53.58; 2, Rock Ridge (Abby Crum, An. Fink, Lamppa, Av. Fink), 1:55.94; 3, International Falls, 2:01.94.
4x400: 1, Mesabi East (O. Forsline, K. Forsline, Thomas, Baribeau), 4:29.63; 2, International Falls, 4:41.63; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl (Aubrey, K. Nelson, Neyens, L. Nelson), 4:46.48.
4x800: 1, International Falls, 11:04.13; 2, Mesabi East (Sophia Slatter, Elizabeth Neimi, Kaylee Erickson, Green), 12:54.88.
High jump: 1, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 4-08; 2T, iper Tomczak, IF, 4-04; 2T, Marta Forsline, ME, 4-04.
Pole vault: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 8-00; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 8-00; 3, Dianne LaVoy, IF, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Theel, ME, 15-07; 2, Rajkovich, Chis, 14-11; 3, An. Fink, 14-09.
Triple jump: 1, Baribeau, ME, 33-02; 2, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 30-02; 3, An. Fink, RR, 29-06.
Discus throw: 1, Hannah Baker, ME, 92-09.50; 2, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 90-11.50; 3, Alex Gunderson, RR, 79-11.
Shot put: 1, Fitzgerald, RR, 38-03; 2, Baker, ME, 30-01; 3, Marissa Engst, Nev, 29-00.
Boys team results: 1, Rock Ridge 231; 2, Mesabi East 97; 3, Chisholm, 88; 4T, Deer River/Northland, 71; 4T, International Falls, 71; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 52; 7, Bigfork, 28; 8, Nevis, 16.
100: 1, Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.97; 2, Jack Ribich, ME, 11.99; 3, Ethan Lauzen, Chis, 12.35.
200: 1, Armando Salazar, DRN, 25.12; 2, Tristan Peterson, RR, 25.56; 3, Alec Wake, DRN, 25.57.
400: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 51.51; 2, Peterson, RR, 55.43; 3, Wake, DRN, 56.14.
800: 1, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:20.63; 2, Carson Slattery, ME, 2:26.70; 3, Hudson Petrini, RR, 2:28.22.
1600: 1, George Bjorklund, Nev, 4:55.58; 2, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 4:59.72; 3, Evan Pohl, Nev, 5:06.46.
3200: 1, Stocke, RR, 9:50.87; 2, Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:34.00; 3, Kayfes, MIb, 10:56.61.
110 hurdles: 1, Salazar, DRN, 16.80; 2, Shane Zancauske, Chis, 18.51; 3, Cooper Williams, RR, 19.34.
300 hurdles: 1, Salazar, DRN, 44.15; 2, Zancauske, Chis, 46.96; 3, C. Williams, RR, 47.14.
4x100: 1, Rock Ridge (Jake Burress, A. Wilson, Dallas Williams, Griffin Krmpotich), 47.06; 2, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Noah Markfort), 47.84; 3, Chisholm (Zancauske, Charlie Thompson, July Abernathy, Lauzen), 48.95.
4x200: 1, Rock Ridge A (Burress, Ryan Herberg, D. Williams, Max Williams), 1:40.06; 2, Mesabi East (Carter Skelton, Carter Steele, Jackson, Cooper Levander), 1:43.12; Rock Ridge B (Aidan Hecimovich, Isaac Flatley, Noah Mitchell, Gunnar George), 1:48.72.
4x400: 1, Mountain Iron-Buhl (Michael French, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel, Kayfes), 3:54.38; 2, Rock Ridge (Connor Matschiner, Tristan Peterson, Jackson Kendall, Herberg), 3:56.26; 3, Mesabi East (Zade Baker, Ethan Jacobson, Ben Gornik, Cooper Wippler), 4:21.04.
4x800: 1, Rock Ridge (Nelson, Matschiner, Jake Bradach, Kendall), 8:56.21; 2, Mesabi East (E. Jacobson, Steele, Skelton, Markfort), 9:45.57.
High jump: 1, Lauzen, Chis, 5-08; 2, Thompson, Chis, 5-02; 3, M. Williams, RR, 5-02.
Pole vault: 1, Christian Davidson, IF, 8-00; 2, ADrion Mannausau, IF, 8-00; 3, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 20-04; 2, Wake, DRN, 18-06; 3, Jacob Halverson, Chis, 17-08.
Triple jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 40-01.50; 2, Thompson, Chis, 38-05; 3, Wake, DRN, 38-02.
Discus throw: 1, Riley Krenz, RR, 121-05; 2, Jonah Aluni, RR, 118-08; 3, Braden Skifstad, IF, 110-07.50.
Shot put: 1, Flatley, RR, 44-07; 2, Caden Kallinen, BF, 41-07; 3, Mitchell, RR, 41-05.
