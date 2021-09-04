Wolverines to use depth in first year

The Rock Ridge girls’ swim team will make history this season — but it is still unclear just how good the Wolverines can be.
Head coach Perry Brown will have a large team of 45 girls (grades 7-12) to work with after the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia swimming programs merged into one for the first time this season.
“It’s a really big squad. Lots of really talented girls,’’ he said at the pool Wednesday. “A good half of the team is already swimming faster than they did at sections last year.’’
The girls put in a lot of time practicing in the offseason and “I did work with quite a few of them over the summer.’’
Brown is confident in his swimmers, but he doesn’t know for sure how much success his team will have now that they are combined.
“It’s really hard to say because we just got a new team put into our section’’ in Grand Rapids.
“It’s hard to predict, although we’re in the hunt for a pretty good showing at the section meet.’’ The True Team State meet halfway through the season will be a key indicator.
“That should weigh pretty heavily for us because we have such a big group.’’
Since practice began last month, the girls have definitely been giving it their all and taking the team motto — “You’re Not Fast Enough Yet’’ — to heart.
Brown said it’s especially important to focus on that even with early season times being strong.
The divers will also be buoyed by new diving coach Steve Begich, who was a former Virginia diver.
“It was nice to get him,’’ Brown said. “We do have some girls that are really talented.’’ Junior Avah Kraushaar, sophomores Izzy Smith and Meg Seeber, and eighth-grader Cally Anderson make up the diving squad.
With such a large team, Rock Ridge has been able to utilize the pool in Virginia and both pools at Eveleth-Gilbert.
“That’s really key for a large team like ours because the quality of workouts is very important. Space to swim is important,’’ said Brown, who is in his 19th year as a head coach. He spent the last six years at E-G before taking over RR this season. He previously coached at Henry Sibley (one year), Biwabik (four years), and Mesabi East (7-8 years).
The early practice work helped the Wolverines at the relay meet last week in Virginia. The team keyed on getting good split times, no matter who they were swimming with.
That worked, Brown said, as his girls were fast in the medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
“I was pretty impressed because we got a whole bunch of fast 50s,’’ according to the coach, who said the longer events were also stout.
Outside of having a large, deep team, Brown said the squad is jelling already.
“Most of these girls have known each other for a long time. … They’re all cheering for each other.It’s nice to see them all working together so well.’’
Rock Ridge includes one senior, eight juniors, 10 sophomores, five freshmen and 13 eighth-graders, plus a couple of seventh-graders.
Brown did not want to name any standouts on the squad because he knows that will be changing every week. “It’s the best problem I’ve ever had coaching. So I’m pretty excited. I’m waiting to see what happens because it’s all going to be good stuff.’’
Outside of the Wolverines, the coach sees the top competitors in the section as Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Mesabi East and Duluth Denfeld.
“We’re in there somewhere. We think we’re closer to the top than the bottom of that group. Our depth is going to help us.’’
The girls are already looking ahead to the section meet, according to Brown, who said, “I think a lot of people will be surprised at how well we do.’’
