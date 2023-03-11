EVELETH—Looking at the seeds, the No. 3 Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team appears to be the favorites heading into Saturday’s Section 7AA quarterfinal with No. 6 Moose Lake/Willow River.
But a seed doesn’t tell the whole story.
The Wolverines played the Rebels way back on Dec. 6 and escaped the gym in Willow River with a one-point win, 68-67. When it comes to round two today at 2:30 p.m. at Hermantown High School, Rock Ridge head coach Spencer Aune says things could look quite a bit different.
“That was our second game of the year when we played them,” Aune said Friday. “They’re a good team. They spread you out and they like to attack the rim. They have some good players over there.
“It was such a long time ago that I don’t know how much we’ll take that game into effect in terms of how we’re planning. I’d like to think both teams are better now than they were back then. We have to contain their penetration with their five-out offense and that’s sort of what we’ve been preparing for at practice.”
Nearly five months into the basketball season, Aune says the energy level is still high at those practices, but the key to making any postseason run is being well-rested.
“We’re pretty consistent with how we handle our practices. We like to get up and down, get the legs moving. At this time of year, the practices are a little bit shorter because we do want them to stay fresh and get them off their legs.
“But practice is still pretty intense. We’re running and shooting and making sure we’re committed to making that extra pass to get a great shot. The guys come in and work hard and then rest up afterwards to prepare themselves.”
In just their first year as a program, every game further from here is a “first” for Rock Ridge. Aune says his squad doesn’t try to get too hung up on the feeling of newness this late in the season.
“There hasn’t been any specific talk about setting the bar high in the playoffs. The guys know they just want to do their best every time they’re out there. We’re taking it one game at a time and trying to do what we do best on the floor. Regardless of the outcome, we want to play our game, play together and have fun. That’s the biggest key.”
With last year’s Virginia team making it to the 7AA quarterfinals and that same season’s Eveleth-Gilbert team getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, Rock Ridge isn’t exactly loaded up with playoff experience. Despite that, Aune says his team has been successful at shaking off the jitters in would-be big games.
“I think once you get through those first game jitters and the first round playoff jitters, then it’s just a normal game for anybody. I don’t think it’s creeping into anyone’s mind about how far we’ve gone. We’re just looking ahead to the next game in front of us.”
Welcoming in large crowds all season to Eveleth-Gilbert High School as well as in their final two home games at the new U.S. Steel Gymnasium, Aune still expects a loud fan response today when the Wolverines hit the road and head to Hermantown.
“I’m sure both fanbases will be there and they’ll be loud. I expect a great playoff atmosphere for a game like this between two good teams. We’re excited for that atmosphere. We enjoyed it Tuesday night. It was great in our place with how many fans we brought out. That’s always fun but this should be fun too.”
Much like Aune has stressed all season long, defense will be key to coming out on top and moving on to the next round.
“I just want to make sure that we keep up the intensity and communicate on defense. [Moose Lake/Willow River will] be moving a lot. WE have to not lose our man, communicate on switches and really just stay in the moment. I think it’ll be an exciting game but I feel like our guys are ready for them.”
