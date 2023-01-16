ASHLAND — The Rock Ridge wrestling team took third overall this weekend at the Ashland Northland Invite, with four champion wrestlers coming out of their respective weight classes.
Rock Ridge saw first place finishes from Gage Benz at 106 pounds, Nolan Campbell at 126, Dutch Hedblom at 132 and Damian Tapio at 170. Tapio was one of two named Most Valuable Wrestlers at the tournament.
At 106, Benz earned wins over teammate Will Strawser, Thunder Bay’s Charlie Gordon, Aitkin’s Weston Kyllonen, Lakeland’s Logan Gray-Ives and Northwestern’s Michael Jarmn.
At 126, Campbell received a first round bye and then picked up wins over Thunder Bay’s Kohen Hurlbert and Northwestern’s Logan Jones.
At 132, Hedblom took a bye in his first round and then picked up wins over Logan Jennings (Superior, Bryer Burkhart (Northwestern), Jackson Cline (Aitkin) and Justin DeFoe (Ashland).
At 170, Tapio won all five of his matches, defeating Johnathan Gilbertston of Superior, Christopher Craig of Ashland, Carmelo Roche-Vetterneck of Lakeland, Gavin Schutte of Ashland and Jack Grell of Aitkin.
The Wolverines had a number of athletes finish in third place as well, including Grayson Bennett at 113 pounds, Colton Gallus at 152, Tristan Peterson at 160 and Gavin Flannigan at 170.
“We wrestled really well,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “If we could ever get a whole team together, I think we’d do a pretty good job. I think we’re getting there. We’re definitely in better shape than a lot of the teams up here. We were taking kids to the third period which tells you we’re on the right track. That gets you prepared for the next five weeks.”
Rock Ridge will be back in action on Thursday when they host a triangular with Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway and Pine City.
