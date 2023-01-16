ASHLAND — The Rock Ridge wrestling team took third overall this weekend at the Ashland Northland Invite, with four champion wrestlers coming out of their respective weight classes.

Rock Ridge saw first place finishes from Gage Benz at 106 pounds, Nolan Campbell at 126, Dutch Hedblom at 132 and Damian Tapio at 170. Tapio was one of two named Most Valuable Wrestlers at the tournament.

