VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team got their program off to a fantastic start in their first year together, capturing the Section 7A crown and producing 7A singles and doubles champions.
Looking ahead to this season, the Wolverines return with a deep lineup as they look to be the favorites in 7A once more. First year head coach Jace Friedlieb says that despite losing six seniors to graduation, the number of players in the program remains high, which increases the competition among teammates.
“The number of players in grades 7-12 that we have is our biggest strength. We have a lot of boys battling for spots so they can’t take a day off and they know that. It pushes them to compete every day to make each other better.”
Defending Section 7A singles champion Jared Delich returns at the No. 1 spot for the Wolverines. The junior will look to be a consistent point year round for the Wolverines. The rest of the singles lineup has shifted over the course of the season so far, but senior Gavin Benz has been a reliable No. 2 option for the Wolverines.
Fellow seniors Owen Buggert and Keegan Ruedebusch have seen play in singles and doubles while junior Jake Bradach has been solid in the singles lineup so far for Rock Ridge. Buggert, Ruedebusch and Benz are the lone seniors on the team. If the Wolverines were to have any problems, Friedlieb expects it may come from their youth.
“We are a young team. We have three very good seniors and the rest are underclassmen. Our leaders set great examples, but the underclassmen are still maturing as a group and are learning how to handle certain situations.”
Other key pieces for Rock Ridge so far this season include juniors Ryan Manninen and AJ Roen. Plenty of sophomores and freshmen have seen court time as well.
The Wolverines have been fortunate enough to play a large swath of matches already, touting a 7-1 record as of this writing. Their lone loss came early to 7AA foe Duluth East, but they have won convincingly in every match since then.
“So far we are off to a successful start. We are very fortunate to have a facility where we never miss a day because of the weather. A big thank you to the club members who have handled a difficult spring schedule at the indoor building. We appreciate their flexibility.”
Looking at the rest of 7A, Friedlieb believes his team can’t look past any of them, especially since they’ve only seen them in an indoor setting. When the playoffs roll around, the teams will most definitely be playing outside.
“Each team in our section brings their own strengths to the table and we have to be prepared each week to compete against them.”
Ultimately, the Wolverines plan on bringing home another section title and hope to find success individually as well.
“The ultimate goal is to defend the section title and make an appearance at the State Tournament as a team. We would also like to see some individual success when the time comes after the team sections are complete, but we will take it one match at a time and keep improving each day.”
