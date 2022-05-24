CHISHOLM — Rock Ridge captured the boys and girls titles at the Iron Range Conference Meet held Tuesday, May 17 at Joel Maturi Field.
The Wolverine girls scored 151 points, compared to 140.5 for Mesabi East. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin had 118, followed by International Falls 111.5, Ely 77, Deer River/Northland 44 and Chisholm 36.
Rock Ridge got first-place finishes from Nora Stark in the 1600; and the 4x400 relay of McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Jennie Krause and Ava Fink.
The Giants got firsts from Ellie Theel in the 100 and long jump; Lindsey Baribeau in the 200 and 400; Aubree Skelton in the 800; Olivia Forsline in the 300 hurdles; the 4x200 team of Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Olivia Forsline and Theel; and the 4x400 team of Olivia Forsline, Bella Thomas, Skelton and Baribeau.
Kaitlin Olson of the Titans was first in the 3200, and Emmalee Oviatt was first in the shot put.
Ely’s Ande Visser was first in the discus, and Tresa Baumgard of Chisholm placed first in the high jump.
On the boys side, Rock Ridge scored 227.5 points to place first, followed by Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with 184, Chisholm 68, Deer River/Northland 65, Mesabi East 64.5, International Falls 40.5 and Ely 23.5.
The Wolverines got first-place finishes from Andrew Wilson in the 100; Cameron Stocke in the 800 and 1600; Aaron Nelson in the 3200; the 4x100 team Jake Burress, Andrew Wilson, Dallas Williams and Griffen Krmpotich; the 4x200 ream of Ryan Herberg, Burress, Dallas Williams and Max Williams; the 4x400 team of Tristan Peterson, Jackson Kendall, Connor Matschiner and Stocke; the 4x800 team of Matschiner, Jared Delich, Kendall and Nelson; Isaac Flately in the shot put; and Jonah Aluni in the discus.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got firsts from Tae’von Wells in the 200 and 400; Connor Thoennes in the pole vault; and Oskar Jenson in the triple jump.
The Bluestreaks picked up a first place finish by Charlie Thompson in the high jump, and Mesabi East’s Jack Ribich was first in the long jump.
Iron Range Conference Meet.
Girls: Team: 1. Rock Ridge 151; 2. Mesabi East 140.5; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 118; 4. International Falls 111.5; 5. Ely 77; 6. Deer River/Northland 44; 7. Chisholm 36.
Individuals:
100 — 1. Ellie Theel, ME, 12.60; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 12.70; 3. Jaci Rebrovich, GNK, 13.0; 4. Hailey Johnson, C, 13.10; 5. Zoe Plombon, C, 13.39; 6. Kayleigh Hron DRN, 13.40; 7. Annikka Mattson, E, 13.50; 8. Jennie Krause, RR, 13.79.
200 — 1. Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 26.00; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 26.10; 3. Kora Forsline, ME, 27.20; 4 Kylie Meyer, ME, 27.40; 5. Anna Fink, RR, 27.40; 6. Mattson, E, 27.70; 7. Piper Tomczak, IF, 28.90; 8. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 29.19.
400 — 1. Baribeau, ME, 1:01.80; 2. Grace Latourell, E, 1:04.70; 3. Bailey Herberg, IF, 1:06.10; 4. Bella Thomas, ME, 1:06.60; 5. Destiny Schmitz, C, 1:07.40; 6. Addison Youngren, RR, 1:08.40; 7. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 1:08.80; 8. Abby Crum, RR, 1:09.00.
800 — 1. Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:29.20; 2. Ryan Ford, IF, 2:30.40; 3. Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:37.80; Katelyn Torrel, RR, 2:38.90; 5. Madeline Perry, E, 2:42.10; 6. Phoebe Helms, E, 2:43.40; 7. Avah Kraushaar, RR, 2:44.70; 8. Nora Sullivan, IF, 2:47.80.
1600 — 1. Nora Stark, RR, 5:31.70; 2. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 5:33.80; 3. Emma Williams, GNK, 5:35.00; 4. Schmitz, C, 5:50.60; 5. Kaari Harsila, RR, 6:04.80; 6. Chloe Green, ME, 6:08.10; 7. Nora Sullivan, IF, 6:10.00; 8. Ava Skistad, E, 6:28.00.
3200 — 1. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:11.00. 3. Chloe Green, ME, 13:17.00; 3. Stark, RR, 13:28.00; 4. Kendra Kalstad, IF, 14:04.40.
100 hurdles — 1. Kate Storlie, DRN, 17.80; 2. Maija Rantala, RR, 18.19; 3. Corinne Hubbard, GNK 18.20; 4. Lucy Virant, RR, 18.50; 5. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 18.80; 6. Jillian Bilben, IF, 19:099; 7. Abigail Sather, RR, 19.60; 8. Lauren Olson, E, 20.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Forsline, ME, 52.60; 2. Storlie, DRN, 52.90; 3. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 54.10; 4. Maija Rantala, RR, 54.80; 5. Virant, RR, 55.09; 6. Olson, E, 55.10; 7. Maddie Lowe, IF, 55.70; 8. Krause, RR, 56.10.
see irc, b4
4x100 — Rock Ridge (McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink, Krause, Ava Fink), 51.70; 2. Mesabi East (Meyer, Kora Forsline, Kerbie Olmstead, Theel), 51.80; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Frankie Cuellar, Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich, Brooke Petrich), 53.60; 4. International Falls (Dianne LaVoy, Tomczak, Mary Versteeg, Bilben), 54.60; 5. Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Sloen Worlie, Plombon, Hailey Johnson), 55.70; 6. Ely (Sydney Durkin, Visser, Anna Larson, Lilian Tedrick), 56.60; 7. Deer River/Northland (Kiley Kibbler, Faith Hawkins, Galatia Treat, Emma Morris), 1:02.40.
4x200 — 1. Mesabi East (Meyer, Kora Forsline, Olivia Forsline, Theel), 1:52.60; 2. International Falls (Bilben, Tomczak, Versteeg, Bailey Herberg), 1:56.30; 3. Rock Ridge (Abby Crum, Rantala, Kayden Maturi, Abbey Dahl), 1:58.20; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Corinne Hubbard, Kangas, Miskovich, Rebrovich), 1:59.20; 5. Chisholm (Rajkovich, Worlie, Ashley Panichi, Jezirae Flack), 2:04.80; 6. Deer River/Northland (Caitlynn Hemphill, Tatum Peterson, Ella Storlie, Kate Storlie), 2:06.10; 7. Ely (Grace Sundell, Isabelle Schmitz, Esther Anderson, Senja Kess), 2:15.40.
4x400 — 1. Mesabi East (Olivia Forsline, Thomas, Skelton, Baribeau), 4:21.30; 2. International Falls (Herberg, Lowe, Hutchinson, Ryan Ford), 4:27.90; 3. Ely (Mattson, Perry, Devine, Grace Latourell), 4:34.80; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Cuellar, Mann, Champlin, Clusiau), 4:43.90; 5. Rock Ridge (Youngren, Weston, Jillian Zeider, Crum), 4:53.20.
4x800 — 1. International Falls (Lowe, Quianna Ford, Hutchinson, Ryan Ford), 10:26.80; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Clusiau, Petrich, Champlin, Williams), 10:41,20; 3. Rock Ridge (Kraushaar, Torrel, Mia Stark, Nora Stark), 10:55.50; 4. Ely (Helms, Pointer, Dunn, Devine), 11:21.50; 5. Mesabi East (Elizabeth Niemi, Michaela Levander, Sophie Slattery, Kaylee Erickson), 11:53.40.
High jump — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 5-2; 2. Horn, DRN, 5-2; 3. Sullivan, IF, 4-8; 4. Sather, RR, 4-6; 5. Tomczak, IF, 4-6; 6. Audrey Thomas, E, 4-6; 7. Peterson, DRN, 4-4; 8. Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Ryan Ford, IF, 8-6; 2. Storlie, DRN, 8-6; 3. (tie) Brooke Petrich, GNK, Quianna Ford, IF, 7-6; 5. LaVoy, IF, 7-0; 6. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 6-6; 7. (tie) Jezreel Johnson, ME, Peterson, GNK, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Theel, ME, 16-0.50; 2. Clusiau, GNK 15-3.75; 3. Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 14-11; 4. Ava Fink, RR, 14-10; 5. Anna Fink, RR, 14-5.75; 6. Visser, E, 14-0; 7. Meyer, ME, 13-11; 8. Quianna Ford, IF, 13-8.50.
Triple jump — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 34-3.50; 2. Baribeau, ME, 34-1; 3. Wilcox, RR, 31-6.50; 4. Visser, E, 31-3.25; 5. Ella Lamppa, RR, 30-9.50; 6. Peterson, GNK, 30-7.50; 7. Anna Fink, RR, 30-4.50; 8. Miskovich, GNK 30-2.
Shot put — 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 37-6; 2. Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 36-8; 3. Ande Visser, E, 31-6; 4. Cuellar, GNK, 31-1; 5. Hannah Baker, ME, 28-7; 6. Bilben, IF, 28-3; 7. Careese Milstead, GNK, 27-6; 8. Rasmussen, RR, 27-3.
Discus — 1. Ande Visser, E, 104-11; 2. Oviatt, GNK, 98-4; 3. Baker, ME, 90-7; 4. Kellen Thomas, E, 87-8; 5. Natasha Flkrod, E, 86-9; 6. Mia Schuchard, RR, 85-6’ 7. Landwer, RR, 85-4; 8. Alex Gunderson, RR, 83-0.
Boys: Team: 1. Rock Ridge 227.5; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 184; 3. Chisholm 69; 4. Deer River/Northland 65; 5. Mesabi East 64.5; 6. International Falls 40.5; 7. Ely 23.5.
Individuals:
100 — 1. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.30; 2. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 11.40; 3. (tie) Jake Burress, RR, Ethan Lauzen, C, 11.70; 5. Miach Larson, E, 11.80; 6. Brock Stram, GNK, 11.90; 7. (tie) Hayden Roche, C, Griffen Krmpotich, RR, Gaige Waldvogel, GNK, 12.00.
200 — Tae’von Wells, GNK, 22.50; 2. Wilson, RR, 23.60; 3. (tie) Alec Wake, DRN, Dallas Williams, RR, 22.80; 5. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 24.10; 6. Noah Markfort, ME, 24.30; 7. (tie) Roche, C, John Duffy, GNK, 24.50.
400 — 1. Wells, GNK, 52.10; 2. Bodie Jorgenson, GNK, 52.70; 3. Tristan Peterson, RR, 53.60; 4. Wake, DRN, 54.80; 5. Ryan Herberg, RR, 56.20; 6. Anthony Scholler, IF, 56.70; 7. Aidan Hecimovich, RR, 57.50; 8. Liam Lacey, E, 58.90.
800 — 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:57.40; 2. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:03.40; 3. Daniel Olson, GNK, 2:09.30; 4. Jake Bradach, RR, 2:10.30; 5. Scholler, IF, 2:11.50; 6. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:12.40; 7. Jake Cochran, E, 2:17,30; 8. Casey Flett, GNK, 2:19.50.
1600 — 1. Stocke, RR, 4:16.23; 2. Olson, GNK, 4:18.81; 3. Carter Skelton, ME, 4:38.50; 4. Jared Delich, RR, 4:50.00; 5. Connor Matschiner, RR, 4:58.00; 6. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 5:24.40; 7. Tyler Foss, DRN, 5:28.20; 8. Tory Hughley, E, 5:33.50.
3200 — 1. Aaron Nelson, RR, 19:18.90; 2. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 10:24.60; 3. Alex Leete, ME, 11:16.00; 4. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 11:28.00; 5. Brady Alaspa, RR, 11:46.00; 6. Isaac Danielson, GNK, 11:51.00; 7. Timmy Green, ME, 12:23.00; 8. Oliver Hohenstein, E, 12:45.40.
110 hurdles — 1. Armando Salazer, DRN, 15.78; 2. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 15.80; 3. Shane Zancauske, C, 17.70; 4. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 18,30; 5. Cooper Williams, RR, 18.60; 6. Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 18.90; 7. Gavin Thompson, C, 19.30; 8. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.70.
300 hurdles — 1. Salazar, DRN, 41.10; 2. Jenson, GNK, 44.30; 3. Gage Roberts, GNK, 44.70; 4. Cooper Williams, RR, 44.90; 5. Isaac Flatley, RR, 45.80; 6. Zancauske, C, 46.10; 7. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 46.90; 8. Leo Stalmer, E, 47.90.
4x100 — 1. Rock Ridge (Burress, Wilson, Dallas Williams, Krmpotich), 45.90; 2. Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Noah Markfort), 47.00; 3. Chisholm (Roche, Zancauske, July Abernathy, Lauzen), 47.10; 4. (tie) International Falls (Colton Hollis, Ezra McGonigle, Braden Skifstad, Christian Davidson), Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Brock Stram, Waldvogel, Brayden Austad, Duffy), 50.80; 6. Ely (Caleb Larson, Mason Kurnava, Hohenstein, Wyatt Mattson), 58.,70.
4x200 — 1. Rock Ridge (Herberg, Burress, Dallas Williams, Max Williams), 1:35.40; 2. Mesabi East (Jack Ribich, Evan James, Levander, Markfort), Mesabi East 1:35.70; 3. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Stram, Waldvogel, Jorgenson, Rebrovich), 1:36.80; 4. Deer River/Northland (Rhett Mundt, Eli Reyes, Harrison, Armando Salazar), 1:44.90; 5. Ely (Larson, Ben Cavalier, Mattson, Dylan Durkin), 1:49.90; 6. International Falls (Jantzenm, Josh Wherley, Davidson, Hollis), 1:53.80; 7. Chisholm (Pace Yukich, Daniel Perpich, Nathan Splinter, Darren Konstad), 1:58.90.
4x400 — 1. Rock Ridge (Peterson, Kendall, Matschiner, Stocke), 3:40.00; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, (Jorgenson, Wells, Olson, Plackner), 3:35.00; 3. Ely (Larson, Pointer, Stalmer, Liam Lacey), 3:58.00; 4. Mesabi East (Ethan Jacobson, Sean Moehlenbrock, Steele, Skelton), 3:50.00; 5. International Falls (Scholler, Jantzen, Davidson, Wherley), 4:11.00.
4x800 — 1. Rock Ridge (Matschiner, Delich, Kendall, Nelson), 8:41.10; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Milstead, Flett, Thoennes, Plackner), 8:55.00; 3. Mesabi East (Slattery, Ben Gornik, Henrik Murray, Leete), 9:41.20.
High jump — 1. (tie) Charlie Thompson, C, July Abernathy, C, Ethan Lauzen, C, 5-4; 4. (tie) Duffy, GNK, Herberg, RR, Cooper Williams, RR, Max Williams, RR, 5-2; 8. (tie) Cochran, E, Steven McGee, GNK, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Thoennes, GNK, 9-0; 2. Davidson, IF, 8-6; 3. (tie) Milstead, GNK, Steele, ME, 8-0; 5. (tie) Matthew Schaaf, DRN, Jenson, GNK, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Ribich, ME, 19-8; 2. Krmpotich, RR, 18-07; 3. Abernathy, C, 18-3.75; 4. Wake, DRN, 18-2; 5. Zancauske, C, 18-0.25; 6. Austad, GNK, 17-11.25; 7. Dallas Williams, RR, 17-6.50; 8. Olson, GNK, 17-5.75.
Triple jump — 1. Jenson, GNK, 39-4.50; 2. Thompson, C, 39-1; 3. Wake, DRN, 38-9.25; 4. Ribich, ME, 37-6; 5. Wells, GNK, 37-3.75; 6. Flatley, RR, 37-0.50; 7, Matti Koski, RR, 36-7.50; 8. Salazar, DRN, 34-8.50.
Shot put — 1. Isaac Flatley, RR, 45-6.50; 2. Noah Mitchell, RR, 43-5; 3. Jonah Aluni, RR, 43-5; 4. Tait Konsjord, DRN, 42-2; 5. Mason Marx, GNK, 40-7; 6. Owen Wherley, IF, 40-2; 7. Hollis, IF, 38-9; 8. Skifstad, IF, 37-4.
Discus — 1. Aluni, RR, 125-7; 2. Riley Krenz, RR, 125-00; 3. Mason Marx, GNK, 116-5; 4. Skifstad, IF, 115-11; 5. Konsjord, DRN, 105-2; 6. Rhett Mundt, DRN, 104-5; 7. Mitchell, RR, 98-0; 8. Duffy, GNK, 89-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.