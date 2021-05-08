DULUTH — Heading into Saturday’s match against Buffalo, Rock Ridge head coach Jeff Mauston was hoping for a lot of close, three-set matches against the Class AA foe.
Mauston got exactly what he was hoping for and his Wolverines squeaked past the Bison, 4-3, with the match-winning victory coming in the last match of the day (third doubles) at the Laura MacArthur Elementary courts in West Duluth.
“We had different guys step up,’’ Mauston said. “I’ve been struggling for a third doubles team all year and I thought Chace (Powell) and Keegan (Ruedebusch) played good tennis, they played consistent tennis. They didn’t think. ... They just played. I was very proud of those two. That was big. ‘’
Powell and Ruedebusch lost the first set 6-3 before coming back to win set two 7-6 (8-5) and set three 7-6 (7-1).
Rock Ridge also got wins from Gavin Benz and third singles (6-3, 6-3) and from Jake Bradach at fourth singles (4-6, 6-1, 6-2).
In doubles the Wolverines picked up their other win at No. 1 with Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur rolling past Patrick Lubben and Andy Shaffer, 6-3, 6-1.
“It’s exactly what we needed on a Saturday today. It’s kind of the peak of our season and now we can refine a few things and get rolling.’’
Bradach came back after losing the first set 6-4 to Nathan Leimer. He then caught fire to win sets two and three, 6-1, 6-2.
“Jake is kind of unflappable,’’ Mauston said. “He still gets nervous because he doesn’t have a lot of athletic events in his history. This is his first year of varsity tennis and he’s going to be called upon a lot of times to play at a critical point all year. He’s gotten better every match.’’
Mauston was impressed with Scherf and Westerbur’s play, as well.
“They’ve not lost. They are as good as I’ve seen in many, many years here.’’
Rock Ridge dropped their matches at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and second doubles.
However, all of the players continued to battle back after falling behind earlier on.
“That’s the difference.’’ The resiliency of each player has changed in the last two week, he added. Back then, “I would have said we don’t have a chance in the third set. That’s why I wanted to play the third set today. If you get to those, you have to be out there for another half hour and you have to mentally get tougher. It was awesome. Very proud of them.’’
Mauston was more than happy to get another quality match in.
“It was just a good match.’’ A bigger school in the Lake Conference, “you know everybody’s going to be good. To come away with a W is just a great feeling.’’
Rock Ridge 4, Buffalo 3
Singles: No. 1, Turner Marr, B, def. Jared Delich, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; No. 2, Sam Shaffer, B, def. Jack Elliott, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4; No. 3, Gavin Benz, RR, def. Nolan Mahannah, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4, Jake Bradach, RR, def. Nathen Leimer, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2;
Doubles: No. 1, Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Patrick Lubben/Andy Shaffer, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2, Levi Previgschas/Gavin Wyatt, B, def. Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3, Chace Powell/Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, def. David Nunn/Andrew Lotthammer, 3-6, 7-6 (8-5), 7-6 (7-1).
