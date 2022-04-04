VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team split a pair of matches on Saturday to move to 2-1 on the season.
In their first match of the day, the Wolverines defeated Section 7A foe Aitkin 7-0. They later fell in the afternoon match to 7AA opponent Duluth East, 7-0.
In the opener, Rock Ridge dominated both singles and doubles. At first singles, Jared Delich downed Jamison St. Claire easily, 6-1, 6-1. Gavin Benz picked up a win for the Wolverines at No. 2, defeating Ben Harris 6-1, 6-1.
Keegan Ruedebusch had similar success at third singles, defeating Zander Peterson 6-1, 6-1. Finally at fourth singles, Owen Buggert dispatched Aitkin’s Parker Laird, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Ryan Manninen and Oliver Boyd won at the top spot, defeating Blaise Sandflrd and Joey Hahsken, 7-6, 6-4. Dawson Ruedebusch and Will Peterson cruised at the second doubles spot over Wyatt Crother and Josh Stanley, 6-1, 6-1.
Finally at third doubles, Douglas Erickson and Ian Sandnas had little trouble with Aitkin’s Josh Kukowski and Nolan Nordberg, 6-2, 6-0.
In the second match, while Rock Ridge was swept 7-0 by the Greyhounds, most matches were fairly close.
Senior captain Gavin Benz said after the match that it was a solid day for the Wolverines after playing three matches in two days.
“Aitkin’s in our section so it was nice that we played well and got a win even with some guys missing,” Benz said. “We filled in the spots and had a great match.”
Against the Greyhounds, Benz said his team expected a tough match against the class AA opponent but the team still played well.
“We knew coming in they would be a tough team. A lot of us had seen them before so we know they play hard. It was going to be a tough one for us but we still played well.”
Rock Ridge will be back on the court today when they play host to Grand Rapids. That match is set to start at 4 p.m.
Rock Ridge 7, Aitkin 0
No. 1 Singles, Jared Delich, def. Jamison St. Claire 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Ben Harris, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Keegan Ruedebusch, RR, def. Zander Peterson, RR, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Parker Laird 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Manninen/Oliver Boyd, RR, def. Blaise Sandford/Joey Hahsken 7-6, 6-4; No. 2 Dawson Ruedebusch/Will Peterson, RR, def. Wyatt Crother/Josh Stanley 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Douglas Erickson/Ian Sandnas, RR, def. Josh Kukowski/Noland Nordberg 6-2, 6-0.
Duluth East 7, Rock Ridge 0
Singles: No. 1 Dane Patton, DE def. Jared Delich 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Ryan Delaney, DE, def. Gavin Benz, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 Thomas Gunderson, DE, def. Keegan Ruedebusch, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Carl Kimber, DE, def. Owen Buggert, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Oscar Lindimen/Tanner Bombardieri, DE, def. Ryan Manninan/Oliver Boyd, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 AJ Amituzio/Owen Moe, DE, def. Dawson Ruedebusch/Will Peterson, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Chase Bauugarten/Ben Effran, DE, def. Douglas Erickson/Aidan Sandnas, 6-3, 6-2.
