BABBITT — The Rock Ridge swim team came away with seven event wins Tuesday evening to defeat hosting Northeast Range/Ely 54-40.
Taylor Harju led the way for the Wolverines, winning a pair of events. Olivia Fernlund, Paige Tverberg, Maggie Gripp and Grace Landowski all picked up wins for Rock Ridge.
The Nighthawks were led by Kelly Thompson and Lily Tedrick, who each won an event for NR/E.
Harju’s first win Tuesday came in the 200 freestyle where she stopped the clock first with a tiem of 2:24.35. She later went on to win the 500 freestyle, winning by more than 20 seconds with a time of 6:37.29.
For the Nighthawks, Thompson picked up a win in the 50 freestyle with a time of 30.31 just before Tedrick finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.34.
In the 200 individual medley, the Wolverines’ Olivia Fernlund came home a winner with a time of 2:55.10. In the 100 freestyle, Rock Ridge’s Tverberg took home first with a time of 1:13.15.
Maggie Gripp came away with a top finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:12.21. Grace Langowski also picked up a win for the Wolverines, winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:30.27.
In the relays, the Nighthawks finished with top honors in two with Rock Ridge winning one.
In the 200 medley relay, Esther Anderson, Thompson, Tedrick and Morgan McClelland finished in first with a time of 2:14.44.
Northeast Range/Ely earned another relay win in the 200 free relay with Tedrick, McClelland, Anna Larson and Thompson touching first with a time of 1:57.57.
In the final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, it was the Wolverines quartet of Abygail Roush, Wrenna Galloway, Harju and Kenzie Rasmussen that finished first, winning with a time of 4:32.72.
Both Rock Ridge and Northeast Range/Ely will take part in the Hibbing Invite on Saturday.
Rock Ridge 54, Northeast Range/Ely 40
200 medley relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Morgan McClelland), 2:14.44; 2, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Grace Langowski, Anya Schuchard, Kenzie Rasmussen), 2:19.28; 3, Northeast Range/Ely B (Maggie Dammann, Via DeBeltz, Alli Krekelberg, Lauren Olson), 2:32.39.
200 freestyle: 1, Taylor Harju, RR, 2:24.35; 2, Paige Robbilard, RR, 2:27.50; 3, Anna Larson, NRE, 2:27.99.
200 individual medley: 1, Olivia Fernlund, RR, 2:55.10; 2, Kylee Okland, RR, 3:04.11; 3, Krekelberg, NRE, 3:15.61.
50 freestyle: 1, Thompson, NRE, 30.31; 2, Abrianna Ferkul, RR, 31.67; 3, Olson, NRE, 32.38.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:10.34; 2, Fernlund, RR, 1:22.14; 3, Schuchard, RR, 1:24.27.
100 freestyle: 1, Paige Tverberg, RR, 1:13.15; 2, Dammann, NRE, 1:19.83; 3, Grace Redmond, RR, 1:26.71.
500 freestyle: 1, Harju, RR, 6:37.29; 2, McClelland, NRE, 6:59.48; 3, Delia Alger, RR, 7:28.55.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Larson, Thompson), 1:57.57; 2, Rock Ridge A (Abygail Roush, Rasmussen, Tverberg, Wrenna Galloway), 2:07.98; 3, Northeast Range/Ely B (Krekelberg, DeBeltz, Sundell, Hart), 2:18.06.
100 backstroke: 1, Gripp, RR, 1:12.21; 2, Anderson, NRE, 1:22.15; 3, Dammann, NRE, 1:23.02.
100 breaststroke: 1, Langowski, RR, 1:30.27; 2, Thompson, NRE, 1:31.29; 3, DeBeltz, NRE, 1:38.89.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Roush, Galloway, Harju, Rasmussen), 4:32.72; 2, Rock Ridge B (Gripp, Ferkul, Alger, Louks), 5:06.41; 3, Northeast Range/Ely B (Olson, Sundell, DeBeltz, DAmmann), 5:10.69.
