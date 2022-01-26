VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team won eight of 11 events on tap Tuesday to take down Mesabi East in the pool, 113-45.
Rock Ridge grabbed wins from Leif Sundquist in the 200 freestyle (1:57.45) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.84), Aidan Hecimovich in the 200 individual medley (2:18.91), Nate Spiering in the 50 freestyle (23.38) and the 100 butterfly (59.42) and Bodi George in the 100 backstroke (1:03.77).
The Giants grabbed wins from Carter Steele in the 100 freestyle (52.33) and Mason Williams in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.30).
Rock Ridge took first in both the 200 medley relay (1:50.37) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.65) while Mesabi East won the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.10).
Rock Ridge hosts a triangular on Friday in the final meet at the Virginia pool while Mesabi East hosts Proctor next Tuesday.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aidan Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich, Gabe Aagnes), 1:50.37; 2, Mesabi East B (Cole Layman, Carter Steele, Zade Baker, Mason Williams), 1:56.71; 3, Rock Ridge B (Max Gritzmacher, Luke Hecimovich, Tye Hiltunen, John Kendall), 2:03.29.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist, Ai. Hecimovich), 1:34.65; 2, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Baker, Williams), 1:36.01; 3, Rock Ridge B (Hiltunen, Aagnes, AJ Huiltman, An. Hecimovich), 1:44.72.
