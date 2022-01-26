VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team won eight of 11 events on tap Tuesday to take down Mesabi East in the pool, 113-45.

Rock Ridge grabbed wins from Leif Sundquist in the 200 freestyle (1:57.45) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.84), Aidan Hecimovich in the 200 individual medley (2:18.91), Nate Spiering in the 50 freestyle (23.38) and the 100 butterfly (59.42) and Bodi George in the 100 backstroke (1:03.77).

The Giants grabbed wins from Carter Steele in the 100 freestyle (52.33) and Mason Williams in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.30).

Rock Ridge took first in both the 200 medley relay (1:50.37) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.65) while Mesabi East won the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.10).

Rock Ridge hosts a triangular on Friday in the final meet at the Virginia pool while Mesabi East hosts Proctor next Tuesday.

200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aidan Hecimovich, Anthony Hecimovich, Gabe Aagnes), 1:50.37; 2, Mesabi East B (Cole Layman, Carter Steele, Zade Baker, Mason Williams), 1:56.71; 3, Rock Ridge B (Max Gritzmacher, Luke Hecimovich, Tye Hiltunen, John Kendall), 2:03.29.

200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:57.45; 2, Steele, ME, 2:01.58; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:09.05.

200 individual medley: 1, Ai. Hecimovich, RR, 2:18.91; 2, Layman, ME, 2:23.63; 3, Baker, ME, 2:34.09.

50 freestyle: 1, Nate Spiering, RR, 23.38; 2, Williams, ME, 24.22; 3, An. Hecimovich, RR, 24.73.

100 butterfly: 1, Spiering, RR, 59.42; 2, George, RR, 1:00.47; 3, Layman, ME, 1:02.67.

100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 52.33; 2, Leighton Ongalo, RR, 52.90; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 59.97.

500 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 5:36.84; 2, An. Hecimovich, RR, 5:46.15; 3, Leete, ME, 5:54.42.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist, Ai. Hecimovich), 1:34.65; 2, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Baker, Williams), 1:36.01; 3, Rock Ridge B (Hiltunen, Aagnes, AJ Huiltman, An. Hecimovich), 1:44.72.

100 backstroke: 1, George, RR, 1:03.77; 2, Ongalo, RR, 1:06.68; 3, Hiltunen, RR, 1:08.79.

100 breaststroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:15.30; 2, Latham Rooda, ME, 1:42.96.

400 freestyle: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, Baker, Williams), 3:45.10; 2, Mesabi East B (Knapper, Colt Long, Connor Feldt, Rooda), 5:03.72.

