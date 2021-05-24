VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team started their playoff push on the right foot Monday, downing the Hibbing Bluejackets 7-0 in a Section 7A semifinal contest.
The win advances the Wolverines to today’s 7A championship where they will take on Aitkin with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Owners of two 6-1 wins over Hibbing over the course of the regular season, Rock Ridge saved their best showing for last while earning the sweep in both singles and doubles.
In singles, Jared Delich made short work of Hibbing’s Isaac Hildenbrand at the No. 1 spot, picking up the win 6-0, 6-1. At No 2, Rock Ridge’s Jack Elliot was perfect in his straight sets win, defeating Cooper Hendrickson 6-0, 6-0.
The only match played indoors during the contest, Rock Ridge’s No. 3 player Gavin Benz made short work of Hibbing’s Jake Gabardi, picking up the 6-1, 6-0 win. Jake Bradach wrapped things up on the singles side for the Wolverines, earning a win at the No. 4 spot over the ‘Jackets’ Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-3, 6-0.
On the doubles side, the defending section champion duo of Jace Westerbur and Ryan Scherf faced off with Hibbing’s Tristen Babich and Drew Anderson. Showing up in fine playoff form, Westerbur and Scherf made short work of their opponents, winning 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Rock Ridge’s Logan Bialke and Ryan Manninen also picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win, dispatching Hibbing’s Andrew Hendrickson and Christen Dickson to get the point. Keegan Ruedebusch and Chace Powell wrapped things up on the doubles side, winning at the No. 3 spot over the Bluejackets’ Gavin Schwieburgerand Keaten Petrick, 6-1, 7-5.
Coming in with the tournament’s No. 1 seed, the Wolverines had high expectations for how they would come out in their first match. Head coach Jeff Mauston believes his team met those expectations and then some.
“I think they were prepared today,” Mauston said. “I think our guys came ready and focused for today. Hibbing tweaked their lineup a bit so we had to be ready for those changes but I think our guys handled it well.
“Everyone played solid tennis today. I think things got a little tentative in the bottom half of the lineup but that’s a little bit of inexperience showing. I think those kids will be fine tomorrow and we’ll all be ready to play.”
When it came to specific matches, Mauston praised the play of Elliot at the No. 2 singles spot as well as his top singles player in Delich and his top doubles pair of Scherf and Westerbur.
“It was nice to see Jack play so well and so confident. We really needed that from him tonight and I’m hopeful it’ll carry over into tomorrow.
“One doubles has played so solid all year and they were the ones that had to deal with the change in the lineup with Hibbing throwing two of their best guys at them. To beat that team 6-2, 6-1 is a good showing. And Jared is really coming into his own. He’s playing really well coming off of an injury so I think all around it's just a solid bunch and we’re looking pretty solid right now.”
Rock Ridge will host Aitkin today for the section championship. Ahead of today’s final, Mauston says some of his team is experienced when it comes to section finals, with the 2018 Virginia team capturing the section title before falling in the finals the year after.
“Half of them know what it feels like to be in this position. They know the feeling of losing it but we also won it the year before. I think our guys are hungry. For our six seniors, they want to be playing their best tennis and they want to go out on their best day. I think they’ll be ready and they’re all excited for it.”
Today’s championship match is slated to start at 4 p.m. in Virginia.
Rock Ridge 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Jack Elliot, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Jake Gabardi, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Jake Bradach, R, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Tristen Babich/Drew Anderson, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Logan Bialke/Ryan Manninen, RR, def. Andrew Hendrickson/Christen Dickson, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Keegan Ruedebusch/Chace Powell, RR, def. Gavin Schwieburger/Keaten Petrick, 6-1, 7-5.
